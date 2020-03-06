Neumann-Goretti senior guard Diamond Johnson continues to set new marks. On Friday, Johnson was named the Gatorade Pennsylvania Girls Basketball Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.
In being bestowed the honor, Johnson now joins Candace Parker and Lisa Leslie as two-time Gatorade state players of the year. Parker, who is a member of the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA, won the 2003 and 2004 Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year awards, becoming just the second junior and the only woman to receive the award twice. She played her high school ball at Naperville Central in Naperville, Illinois.
Leslie, a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, was a two-time WNBA champion with the Sparks. She won the Gatorade honor in 1989 and 1990 while playing at Morningside High School in Inglewood, California.
On Saturday, Johnson,who was mysteriously omitted from the 2020 McDonald’s All-American girls basketball team, was named as the first female participant in the Iverson Classic 24K Showcase. She received a personal face-time invitation to play in the all-star classic from Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and former Philadelphia 76ers star Allen Iverson. The Iverson Classic 24K Showcase will be played on April 22 at 5 p.m. at the 76ers Fieldhouse Arena in Wilmington, Delaware.
Johnson has committed to attend Rutgers University and will play for its legendary Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer.
"I'm looking forward to playing [in the Iverson Classic]," said Johnson who wears the number 3 as a tribute to Iverson. "I'm used to playing against guys so that won't bother me. I know they're bigger and stronger than I am. I have to play smarter against them. I know that if I use a move one time and it works, they're going to be ready for it if I use that same move again. It's a challenge."
Johnson said she was surprised to receive Iverson's call.
"It was unexpected but definitely appreciated," Johnson said. "It really meant a lot coming from him."
