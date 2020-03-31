Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree, Villanova’s junior forward, underwent successful surgery earlier this month on his right shin to remove hardware (screws and a metal plate) inserted in previous surgical procedures. The former Neumann-Goretti basketball standout is currently recuperating at his home in Philadelphia.
“Dhamir is resting and recuperating well after this elective surgery,” stated Jay Wright, Villanova head coach in a press release. “This minor surgery should allow him to return to basketball quickly and give him added bounce for his senior season in 2020-21.”
He originally underwent surgery on his leg prior to the start of his career at Villanova. Cosby-Roundtree appeared in 29 games while serving as a captain for the Wildcats this season. He averaged 7.7 minutes, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 points a game. During his three seasons, he has been a valuable contributor. He played on Villanova’s 2017-18 NCAA championship team his freshman year.
“I feel good,” Cosby-Roundtree said in a statement. “I’m walking around and am just waiting for the stitches to be removed.”
Bob Heller named Black College Nines Sports Information Director of the Year
Bob Heller, Lincoln University’s sports information director, received a great honor for his efforts as a media relations specialist. Heller is one of three media relations professionals to be selected Sports Information Director (SID) of the Year by Black College Nines. The organization announced this honor as part of their “shortened season” Black College Nines Elites and Individual Awards last Thursday.
Black College Nines is a website that provides baseball news geared toward maintaining the legacy of baseball among Historically Black Colleges and Universities around the country.
Heller has been a sports publicist for 27 years. This is his fourth year at Lincoln University. This year all three honorees were from the small college category. In addition to Heller, the organization honored Romanda Noble Watson from Claflin University and Andrew Glover from Wiley College.
Heller handles publicity for Lincoln’s 13 athletic teams. He’s also the vice president of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Sports Information Directors Association and works on the CIAA’s cross-country committee.
Quinton Rose named NABC first team All-District
Temple basketball standout Quinton Rose has been named to the National Association Of Basketball Coaches Division I All-District 24 first team. The teams were chosen and voted on by the NABC coaches.
Rose, a senior guard, led the Owls in scoring (16.4 ppg), assists (3.5 apg) and steals (2.0 spg). He was named to the All-American Athletic Conference second team. Rose became the AAC’s all-time leader in points (1,860), steals (231) and field goals made (675) this season.
