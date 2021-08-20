Delaware State University recently announced the appointment of Alecia Shields-Gadson as the university’s new director of athletics. Shields-Gadson has served in the position in an interim capacity since the retirement of former director Dr. D. Scott Gines earlier this year.
Shields-Gadson joined the Delaware State as senior associate director of athletics for compliance and senior woman administrator in 2016. In 2020, she added the newly created position of deputy athletic director to her title, assigning her additional responsibilities as the department’s Diversity and Inclusion designee (ADID), fulfilling a new NCAA requirement.
University President Tony Allen said in a statement, “great athletic programs rely on building depth among the student-athletes, the coaching staff, and the administrators,” Dr. Allen said in a statement. “Alecia is knowledgeable, talented, and highly motivated individual. She’s familiar with all our initiatives and is already the driving force behind many of them. I am pleased to have an athletic director of her caliber to step into the role without missing a beat.”
Shields-Gadson has nearly 30 years of experience in intercollegiate athletics as a senior level administrator and head coach. Prior to joining the Delaware State family, she was an athletics administrator at Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference rival Coppin State, in addition to Alcorn State of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission receives NBPA grantSunday Breakfast Rescue Mission recently announced they have been awarded a $7,500 grant from the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA). The Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission is the second oldest rescue mission serving people experiencing homelessness in the country.
The grant follows the donation that the Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission received from the Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.
Embiid’s donation was part of his pledge to help combat homelessness in the Philadelphia re. The mission plans to apply the grant towards serving meals to the public, as well as essential items for guest experiencing homelessness.
“This grant from the National Basketball Players Association truly helps us to continue to daily address these urgent issues facing Philadelphia. Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission is committed to serving those experiencing homelessness with dignity and compassion, and this generous grant will provide food options and choice to those who come through our door,” said Jeremy Montgomery, who is President and CEO of Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission in a statement.
Basketball Hall of Fame to host newly launched Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off at Mohegan Sun on November 22 and 23The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame recently announced a newly developed college event in partnership with NBA veteran and 2021 Western Conference champion Chris Paul. The Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off will be held Nov. 22 and 23 at Mohegan Sun Arena with four Historically Black Colleges and Universities. the two-day doubleheader will include Morehouse College, Virginia Union, West Virginia State and Winston-Salem State.
The Hall of Fame and the Paul Family share several unique ties to the participating institutions. Virginia Union is the alma mater of Class of 2021 inductee Ben Wallace and West Virginia State produced Class of 2003 Hall of Famer Earl Lloyd. Class of 1982 Hall of Fame coach Clarence “Big House” Gaines coached at Winston-Salem State for 47 years, an HBCU Chris Paul and several of his family members have attended. Morehouse College has a very strong Journalism and Sports Program, which has documented the historical impact of HBCUs on the game of basketball.
“Chris Paul has shown unwavering support for HBCUs and brought an awareness to creating opportunities for the student-athletes at these institutions,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, in a statement. “The Hall of Fame is proud to share in Chris’s vision and bring this event to life at beautiful Mohegan Sun Arena.”
“I appreciate the collaboration of the Basketball Hall of Fame and Mohegan Sun in hosting this inaugural event,” said Chris Paul, 11-time NBA all-star and the Phoenix Suns point guard in a statement. “With several family members and friends who have attended HBCUs, I know first-hand how important they are to our community and country’s future. I’m excited to offer an elevated experience to the players and fans this November.”
