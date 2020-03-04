Dawn Staley is one of 10 semifinalists for the Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year Award, the Atlanta Tipoff Club has announced. Staley, a former Dobbins Tech basketball star and Temple University head women’s basketball coach, is now the head women’s basketball coach at the University of South Carolina. The Gamecocks (29-1) ranked No. 1 in the country according to the latest Associated Press women’s college basketball poll.
The list will be reduced to four finalists on March 19 and fans will be able to support their favorite coach by going to naismithtrophy.com/vote between March 20-April 1 to cast their ballot. The voting from the fans will account for five percent of the final vote overall. The Coach of the Year will be announced on April 4. The winner will be recognized at their school on a later date.
John Taylor going into Del. Afro-American HOF
John Taylor, a former Delaware State football star and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver from Pennsauken, N.J., will be inducted into the Delaware Afro-American Sports Hall of Fame, Inc. The ceremony will be held on Saturday, April 18 at Modern Maturity Center in Dover, Delaware. The event will begin at 6 p.m.
Taylor was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Player of the Year in 1985. He was a first-team All-MEAC selection in 1985-86. Taylor was a third round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 1986.
Taylor led the NFL in punt return yards in 1988. He gained more than 1,500 yards and two touchdowns returning punts and 276 yards returning kickoffs. He was chosen to two Pro Bowls. He played on three Super Bowl championship teams (1988, 1989, 1994). Taylor made the winning touchdown catch from quarterback Joe Montana to win Super Bowl XXII.
In 2019, he was inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame. Tickets for the ceremony are $40.00. For more information, got to www.daash.org
YEAA All-Star Weekend/Family Day set for Saturday
A big sports day for family and friends at the YEAA All-Star Weekend/Family Day on Saturday, March 7. The Yeadon Education Athletic Association will celebrate a fun filled day with youth basketball, food, music, vendors and giveaways. The event will be held at Penn Wood High School, Green and Essex Avenues, in Lansdowne.
There several all-star basketball games throughout the day. The Beginner Age Group All-Star Game will start at 9:15 a.m. The Junior Age Group All-Star Game will tipoff at 10:30 a.m. There will be some entertainment at 11:30 a.m. with the LePhoenix Dance Institute performance.
After that, there will be a Senior Age Group All-Star Game at 11:45 a.m. followed by a Advanced Age Group All-Star Game at 1 p.m. and a Coaches/Parents vs. YEAA Alumni Game at 2:15 p.m. For more information, go to YEAASports.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.