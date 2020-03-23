Ed Croswell, who played two seasons at La Salle University, has decided to transfer to Providence College. Croswell, a 6-foot-8, 250-pound sophomore forward, is looking forward to playing for the Friars. He was very impressed with the Providence coaching staff.
“My thoughts on going to Providence was based on my relationship with Coach [Ed] Cooley [Providence head coach] and the conversations I had with him,” said Croswell, who played his scholastic basketball at St. Joseph’s Prep. He was an All Catholic League standout during his career with the Hawks. “I liked the coaches there. I got a chance to talk with [assistant coach] Jeff Battle. Jeff went to Dobbins, which is not too far from where I grew up.”
Croswell likes the Friars style of play. He feels it’s a good fit for him.
“They’re tough and gritty,” Croswell said. “They like to grind out wins. They throw the ball inside. It just seems like the perfect situation for me.”
Providence is a member of the Big East. Croswell will have a chance to get back to the Philadelphia area when the Friars play Villanova. In addition, he’s excited having the opportunity to play in the Big East tournament in Madison Square Garden in New York City.
“I can’t wait to come back down and play Villanova,” Croswell said. “It’s going to be special. The Big East tournament is a great environment. It makes you want to step up to another level. I’m excited about that being a part of the future.”
Croswell said he will sit out a year. He will have two years of college eligibility remaining after next season.
