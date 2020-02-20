CCP women's basketball team repeat as champions
It's been another magnificent year for Community College of Philadelphia women's basketball team. CCP (16-5 overall, 9-1 Region 19, 4-0) has won back-back-to-back Eastern Pennsylvania Athletic Conference regular season championships. CCP is the No. 3 seed in the Region 19 playoffs and will entertain No. 6 seeded Bergen Community College at noon on Saturday, Feb. 22.
EPAC has provided CCP will a tremendous amount of recognition awarding Cassandra Colon with Player of the Year honors and Kenyatta McKinney with Coach of the Year accolades for the second consecutive year. Colon, a 5-foot-9 forward, and Elan Wali, a 5-foot-8 guard, were selected to the all-conference team. Colon averages 22.4 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists a game. Wali averages 17.4 points, 11.3 rebounds and 4.3 steals a game.
Temple announces football schedule
The American Athletic Conference recently announced its football schedule. Temple, under second-year head coach Rod Carey, is coming off an 8-5 season and a spot in the Military Bowl. Temple has a streak of five consecutive bowl appearance seasons and the Owls have been bowl eligible for six straight seasons.
"This is always an exciting time of year for college football fans," said Carey in a statement. "As soon as the schedule comes out you can plan your Saturdays for the fall so you can follow your favorite teams. Our fans are fortunate to see their team at home in a beautiful NFL stadium and we even get to start the season in the stadium where they played the Super Bowl a couple of weeks ago."
Th non-conference schedule will begin with a trip to Hard Rock Stadium, home of Super Bowl 54 to play the Miami Hurricanes in the season opener on Sept. 5. The Owls with their home opener against Idaho on Sept. 12. Temple recently signed a lease agreement to continue playing its home games at Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles. Temple will then entertain Rutgers on Sept. 19 prior to starting conference play and will finish out the non-conference schedule on Oct. 10 UMass.
Temple's conference schedule starts with Navy on Sept. 6. The league schedule continues on Oct. 17 when the Owls host USF. Immediately following that home game, Temple plays three of four games on the road at Memphis, at Tulane and at UCF. There will be a home game against SMU — an ESPN Network nationally televised Thursday night matchup. The Owls will finish the regular season with back-to-back home games against ECU and Cincinnati. For the sixth straight year, the AAC will hold its conference title game on Sunday, Dec. 5.
Villanova's Collin Gillespie earns Big 5 weekly honor
Villanova guard Collin Gillespie has been selected as the Philadelphia Big 5 Player of the Week. Gillespie scored a season-high 29 points on 7-for-11 shooting from three-point range and handed out five assists to lead Villanova to the Big 5 championship with a 76-56 victory over Temple.
In addition, he had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists in Wednesday's win over Marquette. For the week, he tallied 215 points a game while connecting on 50 percent from the field and three-point range.
