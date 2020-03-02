Community College of Philadelphia basketball standouts Ty’Reek Johnson and Amir Woods earn some great recognition from the Eastern Pennsylvania Athletic Conference. Johnson, a 6-foot-6, 190-pound guard, was named to the first team. Woods, a 5-foot-10, 150-pound guard, was chosen to the second team.
Johnson and Woods led CCP to the National Junior College Athletic Association Region 19 Division III championship game on Sunday. Unfortunately, CCP dropped a 66-52 decision to Montgomery County Community College in the title game. The team finished the season with a 17-5 overall record.
La Salle’s Ed Croswell leaving program
Ed Croswell, La Salle University basketball standout, has left the men’s basketball to pursue other opportunities, he announced Friday.
“Ed Croswell is a great kid and was a valued member of this basketball program,” head coach Ashley Howard said in a statement. “We wish Ed and his family nothing but the best moving forward.”
Croswell, a 6-foot-8, 250-pounder, played in 26 games for the Explorers in 2019-20, averaging 10.4 points and 7.6 rebounds a game.
Temple University adds three football staff
Temple University head football coach Rod Carey has added three new members to his staff. Salim Powell, who most recently worked with the New York Jets, was hired as a defensive analyst. Carey also hired Xavier Garcia and Caden Murphy as graduate assistants.
“Salim has some experience as both the college and pro level that will help us,” said Carey in a statement. “Xavier and Caden are both good young coaches who have experience with our staff. All three will be great additions to the program.”
