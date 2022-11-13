The Washington Commanders, even with a name change and new logo, are still a laughing stock. On Thursday, the attorney general for the District of Columbia said his office is filing a civil consumer protection lawsuit against the team, team owner Daniel Snyder, the National Football League and its Commissioner Roger Goodell.
Attorney General Karl Racine, who announced the civil complaint for colluding to deceive District residents at a news conference, said the team and league violated D.C. consumers’ rights based on what they knew about the organization’s workplace misconduct, alleging Snyder lied about his knowledge of the situation.
The Philadelphia Eagles, the NFL’s only unbeaten team at 8-0, will play host to the Commanders Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field. Washington is 4-5.
The attorney general calling a news conference caught the Commanders by surprise, according to a statement from a spokesperson Wednesday that said they learned about it on social media.
“The Commanders have fully cooperated with the attorney general’s investigation for nearly a year,” the spokesperson said. “As recently as Monday, a lawyer for the team met with the attorney general who did not suggest at that time that he intended to take any action and, in fact, revealed fundamental misunderstandings of the underlying facts.”
The team is being investigated on several fronts, including by the attorneys general of D.C. and Virginia, Congress and the league.
The Snyders announced last week they hired Bank of America Secrurities to look into selling part or all of the team. A team spokesperson said they were “exploring all options” in regards to the organization that Forbes values at $5.6 billion. By comparison, the Eagles are ranked No. 10 at $4.9 Billion.
The Commanders, after trading for Carson Wentz this offseason, have found a quarterback in Taylor Heinicke. Although Washington lost last Sunday 20-17 to the Minnesota Vikings, it has played well with Heinicke subbing for the injured Wentz.
The Eagles continue to roll. After struggling for the first half last Thursday against the Houston Texans, the Eagles pulled away for a comfortable 29-17 victory. They come into tomorrow’s game on 10 days of rest and should be fresh and ready for this divisional match-up.
Through nine weeks of the 2022 season, the Commanders’ worst offensive effort came against the Eagles in a 28-8 loss in Week 3. In that game Wentz was sacked nine times and Washington finished with just 240 net yards on the afternoon, just 50 coming in the first half.
The Commanders get another crack at the Eagles and Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner’s offense will look different from its poor effort in Week 3.
The most obvious change in Washington’s offense is the player under center. Wentz’s first time back in Philadelphia as a visiting player will consist of him standing on the sideline due to a finger injury, as Heinicke is set to make his fourth straight start.
Statistically, Washington’s offense has been marginally more productive with Heinicke under center; the Commanders have averaged more points and total yards with No. 4 under center. Two of Heinicke’s three starts have resulted in victories, with the lone loss coming via a blown 10-point fourth-quarter lead last week versus Minnesota.
“I think there’s been some ups and downs with both guys,” Turner said. “I think a lot of it has to do with who you’re playing.”
The Heinicke-led Commanders offense is far from the Greatest Show on Turf. In each of Heinicke’s starts, the offense has experienced extended lulls, preventing the group from ever truly gaining momentum.
“This is kind of a weekly deal where we have good drives and we just stall out,” said Heinicke. “We just got to either convert third downs or stop hurting ourselves. It’s one of those two things. So, I think if we just keep working on that, really honing on that and practice and get better at those things, we can put up some more points.”
The spotlight will be especially bright on Heinicke this week and not just because Commanders-Eagles is a primetime matchup.
Wentz is eligible to return from IR following this week’s game. Head coach Ron Rivera declined to say whether the team will stick with Heinicke or insert Wentz back into the lineup when he’s healthy to return. At least for now, the job is open.
Heinicke isn’t putting any extra pressure on himself one way or another.
“My role this year was to be back up to Carson and if he went down, be ready to play,” said Heinicke. “I feel like I’ve done that. I got one more at least and we’ll see what happens. But I’m just going out there and trying to win games for this team, and if they want to put Carson back in, great, I’ll be the best backup I can be to him and help him in any way I can. But for me right now, I just go in there and try to do the best I can.”
