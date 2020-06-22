KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The new committee formed by the National Association of Basketball Coaches to address racism and diversity recommended Monday that high schools and colleges establish required courses on Black history for graduation.
The proposal is the first to come from the Committee on Racial Reconciliation since it was established in response to the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd and other race-related incidents in America.
“Throughout committee’s initial discussions, an immediate observation was the overall lack of awareness of the history and issues facing the African-American community,” said the committee chairmen, South Carolina coach Frank Martin and Harvard coach Tommy Amaker. “If our country is indeed going to make the necessary strides towards combating racism and injustice, the topic must become a core component of every American’s educational experience.”
Martin, whose parents fled Cuba and settled in Florida, said during a webinar that he hopes the committee is able to address issues of racial injustice not only within intercollegiate athletics but society in general.
On June 19, the National Association of Basketball Coaches closed its national office and postponed all committee conference calls in observance of Juneteenth. The NABC encouraged all men’s basketball coaches to celebrate and educate student-athletes and staff on the significance of Juneteenth, and urged their institutional leadership to establish Juneteenth as a campus holiday.
Juneteenth is the oldest nationally-celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States, dating back to 1865. On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers delivered news to slaves in Galveston, Texas that they had been declared free — more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
“Juneteenth is an important day to both celebrate the abolition of slavery in our country, and to consider how much work remains to be done to establish racial equality,” said NABC Executive Director Jim Haney. “Moving forward, the NABC will formally establish Juneteenth as a company holiday, and we urge all of our member coaches to make this special day a focal point of their programs.”
“It’s crucial that we recognize and celebrate the significance of Juneteenth,” Amaker said. “Together as coaches, we can help educate our student-athletes about this important moment in our nation’s history.”
