If you haven’t seen enough of boxer Claressa Shields — or if you may not even know the name — that’s her point. She’s an elite athlete in her prime, suffering from an apparent case of under-exposure.
The 25-year-old Michigan native had a glittering amateur career, winning Olympic gold medals — at London 2012 and Rio 2016 --and two more golds at the International Boxing Association world championships.
Shields then made her professional debut in 2016, winning her first title in 2017, at super middleweight, and — by 2019 — she had become the undisputed women’s middleweight world champion, winning all four of the main belts: WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO.
In her 10th professional fight, January 2020, she defeated Ivana Habazin to claim two world titles at light middleweight, becoming a world champion in three different weight classes faster than any boxer in history, male or female.
But the undefeated Shields hasn’t fought since.
“I know that we have COVID and everything,” she recently told CNN Sport’s Amanda Davies. “But boxing had been back going since about September ... they told me they were going to have a fight for me in September. They had a date for me in October.
“And then to be told that I got to get put on a back burner to all the men, and I’m not going to be able to fight until 2021, in January or February, you know? And this is with the network that I was associated with, Showtime.”
Of course, the global pandemic dramatically altered the sporting landscape. Nonetheless, some of boxing’s biggest stars have stepped into the ring and answered the bell while Shields hasn’t fought — notably Anthony Joshua, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, and even Shields’ main rival, Katie Taylor.
“I’m constantly telling my family, ‘Hey, I got big news coming,’ because I’ve been told verbal promises,” says Shields. “To be put on the back burner to fighters who haven’t accomplished not even half of what I’ve accomplished, not even a quarter, and they are getting put on main events?
Shields is hardly on the same page, ruing the fact that she wasn’t offered a pay-per-view opportunity, which can often lead to a more lucrative payday for elite boxers.
“I got more followers than the men, and I got more people who know me worldwide than the men. But for some reason, they qualify to be on pay-per-view. But me, you know, I don’t even qualify to make a million dollars. And it’s just like, ‘What the heck?’”
According to the Washington Post, Shields was paid $300,000 for her win over Habazin more than a year ago, a fraction of — say — the $4 million Deontay Wilder received to fight Tyson Fury.
Shields is planning to make her MMA debut in June of this year, after recently signing a three-year deal with Professional Fighters League. But she assures fans that doesn’t mean she’ll be giving up boxing.
“I think people are kind of thinking like, ‘Oh, she’s saying boxing is sexist and she’s going to MMA. She’s not boxing anymore.’ Like, I’m still boxing; I’m still world champion,” Shields told CNN.
If Shields is generally displeased with her treatment as an elite fighter in her relatively brief pro career, she has a strong advocate in long-time promoter Dmitriy Salita.
Shields also has no plans to disengage from her fight for equality outside the ring. Like the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, she believes she is shining the spotlight on what she perceives to be her sport’s inequitable treatment of women.
“I fight for equal pay, equal opportunity, equal fight time, you know? And equal promotion,” says Shields.
“And until boxing does that, I mean, I felt like they need to be held accountable for those things because boxing is our livelihood; boxing is our career. It’s like, give us the same opportunities. But, instead, they’re just acting sometime like we don’t even exist, or like we exist after all the men fight, and then we matter. And, it’s like no, we can co-exist together.”
