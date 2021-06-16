City Athletics Community Partners extend an invitation to residents around the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia to a Juneteenth Celebration featuring a barbecue, inflatable slides, pony rides, face painting, on-site DJ, live music with African drum percussionists group Tyehimbe and the West Powelton Drummers, and a kids soccer clinic from The SWAG.
The Juneteenth Celebration is hosted by City Athletics Community Partners, 916 LLC, Born Leader Family, and Elevation Church. The event is made possible with the support of several organizations such as Nicetown CDC, Pond Lehocky, Devin Uqdah Esq., Browns Family ShopRite, Independence Blue Cross, K.R.T. Cycling, and The SWAG.
"We look forward to gathering as a community and celebrating Juneteenth in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philly with our friends, neighbors, and family while enjoying great food, fun, live music, and activities for everyone to enjoy," said coach Curt De Veaux of City Athletics in a statement.
City Athletics is a family-run facility committed to giving back to Philadelphia communities. The organization is owned and operated by Philadelphia natives and is committed to keeping the youth active and safe.
The organization provides a space to host quality programming to underserved communities. The facility is also the hub for its non-profit, City Athletics Community partners (CACP), which facilitates camps, physical fitness activities, sports training, leadership and character development, and a space for older teens to complete community service as volunteers. More information on City Athletics go to http://www.cityathleticsphilly.com/
The Juneteenth Celebration is being held on the future site of the next City Athletics and The SWAG's free youth soccer collaboration. The SWAG is the fast-growing Philadelphia soccer program that reaches more over 2,000 inner-city children of color per year with hopes of introducing and increasing participation in soccer among the city's most vulnerable children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.