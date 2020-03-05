Marvin Sharpe is OK with going wherever the CIAA basketball tournament puts down roots.
Sharpe, a Johnson C. Smith University alumnus and Milwaukee resident, went to his first tournament in 1986 in Richmond, Virginia as JCSU’s student body president. He’s a regular ever since, taking a week with family to watch basketball, catch up with friends and make new ones.
“Being in and Charlotte helps with familiarity,” Sharpe said. “I also know a lot of local folks, so that helps because not everybody goes to the CIAA, so I was able to intermix with folks that I knew well since I went to school there. But also, I get to see a lot of people at the CIAA. I think the flavor of the CIAA is ongoing no matter where it is.”
But after 15 years in Charlotte, the CIAA is leaving for Baltimore, taking with it an economic engine that pumped more than $600 million into the local economy. The relationship has been beneficial to the league and host said Tom Murray, CEO of the Charlotte Regional Visitors Bureau, which is responsible for marketing the area as a tourism and business destination.
“We really are grateful for the long relationship in the 15 years we’ve been lucky enough to host this event,” he said. “We’re also quite proud of what has become over the years that we’ve been hosting. It really became something different than it was before it started using Charlotte as their host city and we’ve really had a huge amount of success in the last 15 years. It’s no wonder that other cities want to host now because of the size of the event and the economic impact it generates in the community.”
That economic strength is what makes the CIAA an appealing prospect for markets like Baltimore, which is closer to the geographic center of the league’s 12 historically Black colleges.
“It’s a basketball tournament and we can run a basketball tournament anywhere,” CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams said. “I think it’s getting people to see the energy and the vibe of moving it from a place that’s been here 15 years and that it’s OK to transition to a new location and give them the same opportunity to make an impact. There’s a need in Baltimore as there is in Charlotte as there is in any urban city that has an HBCU. We’re excited.”
Despite that impact, Charlotte lost out to Baltimore for the next three years, due in part to a superior scholarship guarantee to the CIAA. Baltimore’s offer – $2 million annually – was better than Charlotte’s $1.8 million, which, along with guarantees to cap hotel rates and ancillary amenities, was enough to lure the league north.
“Part of the challenge with Charlotte is at some points I felt that Charlotte was taking advantage or taking the CIAA for granted and what it did for the city of Charlotte,” Sharpe said. “Several people that I talked to that were from [North Carolina] and even went to CIAA felt like Charlotte was taking advantage of the people, the whole spirit of it, for granted in the sense of price gouging and things of that sort.”
The CIAA started its transition in June with a team of representatives from the league, its member schools and advertisers working with Baltimore officials to prepare for its three-year run.
“Everyone got to look at the footprint, look at the hotels, so we’ve done a lot of pre-work already,” McWilliams said. “We’ve created a logo we’re putting out; we’ve put tickets in hotels out – that’s something we haven’t done in the past. We’re ready.”
Murray said Charlotte will submit a bid when the CIAA releases its request for proposals in a year or so. City leaders have talked since last year when Baltimore outbid Charlotte that the CIAA is a valuable asset in terms of sports and entertainment that rivals national brand events. Last year, for example, Charlotte hosted the NBA All-Star weekend, CIAA and ACC tournaments at Bojangles’ Coliseum and Spectrum Center over a four-week period. The showcases resulted in direct spending of $93.5 million and $167 million in economic impact, with the All-Star game pumping $87.7 million in economic impact and $48.7 million from direct spending into the local economy. The CIAA outperformed the ACC, though, producing $43.7 million in economic impact, with $25.6 million in direct visitor spending compared to the ACC’s $35.6 million and $19.2 million respectively.
“There are a lot of people that have connections with the CIAA who live in our community and hosting the tournament means a lot,” Murray said. “This is not a basketball tournament only. To some extent it’s more. It’s a basketball tournament with a huge family reunion, alumni reunion weekend, and so there’s no other sporting event that I know that’s like that. So, while the NBA All-Star game or Super Bowl may generate more economic impact, in a lot of ways, this means more to us.”
It means enough to Sharpe that he’s making plans to go to Baltimore next year. The basketball is the hook, but the emotional and social ties are equally strong.
“Those experiences and those relationships, I think it impacts life in a way that [makes it] OK, it was worth it, and all that you’ve been through and all that you might need to go through in the future,” he said. “And it’s just rejuvenating and empowering to look down that long road that you have traveled.”
