Cheyney University, the nation's oldest historically Black college, is looking forward to the upcoming season. The university announced on Wednesday, May 17 its plans for returning to the courts for the 2021-22 season as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are being lifted for Pennsylvania and surrounding states.
"We have been actively monitoring the state's guidelines and CDC restrictions throughout the pandemic and doing everything we can to keep our students, staff and campus community safe and healthy," said Aaron Walton, Cheyney University president, in a statement. "We are excited to get our athletic programs back in action again, and most importantly we are encouraged by the state's recent announcement to lift the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on May 31."
Walton continued, "We are taking all necessary steps right now to get our teams back on the courts next season."
Cheyney is contact with a number potential colleges and universities to put together full schedules for the upcoming season. The university competes as an independent school and is not part of a specific league or conference. Cheyney participates in men's and women's basketball and women's volleyball.
"We are actively contacting schools and working with their athletic programs to establish regular season schedules for our student athletes," Walton said in a statement. "We remain committed to our athletic programs and believe they are an important part of every student athlete's educational experience. We look forward to confirming schedules and seeing our teams practicing again."
Cheyney didn't participate in the 2020-21 regular season when the pandemic hit because the games would have necessitated travel. The university has been factoring all health and safety conditions into its decision to return for the upcoming season.
In addition to the return to athletics, Cheyney will be realigning its coaching staff and will announce the detailed plans at a later date.
These actions are part of the university's long-term plans, including expanding its current sports engagements beyond the three existing teams. A major component of the plan is construction of a state-of the-art sport complex on campus.
"Cheyney has made tremendous strides in just the last few years," Walton said in a statement. "We are building on that momentum through ongoing efforts to grow our academic programs, on-campus internship opportunities and expanding partnerships that are providing more internships for our students. We know our sports programs play an important role in our student athlete' academic success and bring pride to our alumni. We are committed to the course we have charted."
