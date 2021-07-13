Cheyney University has elevated its former women's basketball coach Tammy A. Bagby to the university's new athletic director. This appointment sets the stage for all teams to return to the courts for the upcoming sports season.
Bagby, who was the women's basketball coach since 2016, will step into her new position immediately. She will be in charge of hiring new head coaches for the men's and women's basketball teams along with the women's volleyball team.
"I am proud to reflect on the phrase 'I am Cheyney Made' because that is what prepared me for my dream job as the new athletic director," said Bagby in a statement. "Many of my colleagues know that the wolf is my spirit animal, and it is an honor to work at Cheyney University and be a part of the Wolfpack's success."
Bagby has over 25 years of experience as college and professional coach. Along with her recent role coaching the Wolves, she was part of several collegiate teams including Clark Atlanta University, Morgan State, Tennessee State and Jackson State. She also served as an assistant coach and Director of Basketball Operations for the WNBA Tulsa Shock, coaching several international teams where she taught and instructed American student-athletes.
In addition, she played professionally in Slovakia and the Czech Republic after playing at the University of Oklahoma and Langston University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education. She also has a master's degree in public administration from West Chester University.
"We are extremely excited to have Tammy lead our university back onto the courts," said Cheyney president Aaron A. Walton in a statement. "She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to oversee our athletic programs and she has already done a fantastic job with our athletes on and off the court. We can't wait to see the success she will continue to bring as we move our athletics program forward."
Her new role is part of Cheyney's long-term plans, which includes expanding its current sports engagements beyond the three existing teams. A big part of the plan is construction of a state-of-the-art sport complex on campus.
"Cheyney has made tremendous strides in just the last few years," Walton said in a statement. "We are building on that momentum through ongoing efforts to grow our academic programs, on-campus internship opportunities and expanding partnerships that are providing yet more internships for our students. We know our sports programs play an important role in our student athletes' academic success and bring pride to our alumni. We are committed to the course we have charted."
Cheyney did not participate in the 2020-21 regular season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On May 18, the university announced its intention to return to the courts for the 2020-21 season as restrictions were being lifted for Pennsylvania and surrounding states. Cheyney factored all health and safety issues into its decision to return to the upcoming season.
Cheyney has already been in communications with several universities and colleges in regards to getting full schedules for the upcoming season. The Wolves compete as an independent school and is not a part of a league or conference.
"As always, we are proud of our exceptional student athletes who have displayed strong character during the difficult challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Bagby in a statement. "We are happy to announce that all three sports will have a full schedule for the Fall 2021-2022 season. The excitement for athletes is back."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.