A petition to "Save Cheyney Basketball" has been circulating online. The petition had roughly 1,447 signatures in support of the basketball programs.
According to the inscription on the petition, "Cheyney University is the first HBCU in America and is notable for its historic basketball program. Our school is 7th all-time in NCAA win percentage with 16 PSAC championships, four Final Four appearances and a national championship in 1978. Over the past several years, Cheyney's basketball program has suffered some challenges, including funding in us losing most of our sport programs."
"The basketball community and the student body here at Cheyney rely on these programs for motivation and positive extracurricular activities that enhance our college experience. Because of the ongoing pandemic in COVID-19, we lost our 2020-2021 basketball season. Although most professionals, the NCAA and high school teams are playing this year, we have been informed that our basketball teams will be terminated for the for the next few seasons."
"This news has left many of us student athletes abandoned, depressed and hopeless. What is the real issue here? Why would such an important activity be taken from the student body? We have asked these to our university leaders and have not been assisted. Many of us are motivated to maintain our academics solely to compete and play at a college level. Please save our sport."
Cheyney University has responded to the issues regarding its athletic programs in the petition.
"The language in the petition regarding the elimination of our basketball program is completely inaccurate. Cheyney University remains committed to its current athletic programs - men's and women's basketball and women's volleyball - and believes it is an important part of every student athlete's educational experience.
"We did not participate in the 2020-21 regular season when the pandemic hit because most of our basketball games would have necessitated travel. We will base our 2021-22 season plans on the status of the pandemic. Our student athletes who potentially could be impacted have been apprised of this situation," according to a Cheyney spokesperson.
The university has future plans for its athletic programs and will monitor the pandemic moving forward with the importance of maintaining the health and welfare of the students.
"Our longer-term plans include a new, state-of-the-art sports complex on campus and an aggressive return to athletics, even beyond our current offerings. For now, our priority is to keep students safe and healthy by following every precautionary measure to manage and mitigate the COVID-19 virus. Our record in this regard has been phenomenal with only two student cases reported last semester. We will continue to do what is best for out students ad our community as we get through the pandemic. We will factor all health and safety conditions when making our decision about returning to the courts next season," according to a Cheyney spokesperson.
