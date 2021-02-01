Cheyney University is planning a special tribute to honor late Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame coach John Chaney. The ceremony will be part of Cheyney's Founder’s Day Celebration on Feb. 25 commemorating the university’s 184th Anniversary. Cheyney University is the nation's oldest Historically Black College and University.
Chaney, who led then Cheyney State College to the 1978 NCAA Division II national championship, died on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 after a brief illness. He was 89.
"It's an outstanding honor for an outstanding man," said Andrew "Dip" Fields who was the 1978 NCAA Division II tournament MVP. "I don't know where they're planning on having this event but I plan on being there masked up. That's the least I can do for Coach Chaney."
Chaney coached at Cheyney State from 1972 to 1982. He was 225–59 with a winning percentage of .792. In Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference play, the Wolves were 107–19 with a winning percentage of .849.
Chaney then moved on to Temple University where he twice won the United State Basketball Writers Association's Henry Iba Award as the nation's best college basketball coach. At Temple, where he guided the Owls to 17 NCAA Tournament appearances over 24 seasons, he was 516-253 for a winning percentage of .671. For his collegiate coaching career, Chaney was 741-312 with a winning percentage of .704.
A native of Jacksonville, Fla. who grew up in Philadelphia, Chaney starred at then Bethune-Cookman College before playing in the Eastern Basketball League. Chaney's coaching career began with a stint at Sayre Jr. High School before moving on to Simon Gratz High School. He was 59–9 in three seasons at Sayre and 63-23 in six seasons at Gratz.
From there it was on to Cheyney where he put the tiny school that borders Delaware and Chester counties on the map.
“He forever placed Cheyney in the history books by accomplishing a major feat that no other DII school in Pennsylvania has ever done,” said Cheyney University President Aaron A. Walton in a statement. “He tremendously impacted the lives of his players, education, culture, the Philadelphia region and the entire country. Our deepest condolences to his wife Jeanne Dixon, and to all of Coach Chaney’s family and friends.
“His success at Cheyney opened the door for him to assume the role as head coach for the Owls and continue his success at mentoring young minds in the Philadelphia region,”
A Philadelphia Big 5 Hall of Fame inductee, Chaney, who led Temple to 17 NCAA Tournament appearances over 24 seasons, is also a member of Cheyney Athletics Hall of Fame and the National Collegiate Hall of Fame in 2006.
“Coach John Chaney was an instrumental and historic figure within the Cheyney Family,” said Kevin Guile, president of the Cheyney University National Alumni Association. “Although most of his notoriety was earned as a basketball coach and leading Cheyney State College to winning the 1978 NCAA Division II Championship, he was also a mentor, teacher and motivational speaker to all those that was fortunate to have been in his presence. The Cheyney Family will miss our beloved Coach.”
Fields remembers the life lessons Chaney taught.
"He was a man who kept his promises," Fields said. "He cared about us as athletes, as students and men. I owe a lot to him."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.