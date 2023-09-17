Charlie Manuel fired as Phillies manager

Philadelphia Phillies manager Charlie Manuel watches batting practice before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park Saturday, Aug. 10, 2013, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

ST. LOUIS — Former manager Charlie Manuel suffered a stroke Saturday while undergoing a medical procedure in a Florida hospital, the Philadelphia Phillies announced.

Manuel "has made progress over the past 12 hours, and his doctors are encouraged," the team said Sunday, a day after the 79-year-old had a blood clot removed. They cited his wife, Missy.

