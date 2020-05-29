Community College of Philadelphia has really developed an outstanding women’s college basketball program over the last three years. This year CCP has taken the program to another level sending three women to college on basketball scholarships and one to a Division I school.
CCP head coach Kenyatta McKinney will send Cassandra Colon to the University of Toledo to play major college basketball. Elan Wali will be going to Southern Nazarene University, an NCAA Division II college in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Kyirah Beckham will be heading to Edward Waters College, an NAIA school and a historically Black college and university in Jacksonville, Florida.
McKinney is pleased with all his players going to college on athletic scholarships. Of course, Colon heading to Toledo is very impressive.
“It’s a blessing in that she got the opportunity,” McKinney said. “We made a highlight tape of her. Basically, we reached out to a bunch of colleges. They had high interest in her. Her final three schools were Toledo, UMBC [University of Maryland Baltimore County] and Wagner.
“I liked the coach [at Toledo] out there. They have a family environment. She’s my first [player] we had of this caliber at CCP.”
Colon, a 5-foot-10 guard/forward, averaged 22 points, 10 rebounds and 4.5 assists a game this season. The former Mastery Charter South star helped the Lions to the Eastern Pennsylvania Athletic Conference championship and to the National Junior College Athletic Association Region XIX semifinals with a 17-6 overall record.
“I was really nervous at first,” Colon said. “I had a lot options from different schools ranging from Division I to Division III. We sat down and we made a decision that best fits me and my talent, but also my academics. I feel my academics got me this far in my journey in pursuing my dreams in going to college not only on a free education, but also having the opportunity to play for a school like Toledo.”
Colon credits Johnson, as well as his assistant coaches Sarai Nathaniel and Daniel Pendleton,, with helping her get the scholarship. Johnson produced highlight tapes, which brought scholarships to Wali and Beckham as well.
Wali, a 5-foot-8 guard, had a terrific season averaging 17.9 points, 11.5 rebounds and seven assists a game. The former Bishop McDevitt standout made a lot of plays for the Lions. She’s looking forward to making the long trip to Oklahoma City.
“I’m super excited about it,” Wali said. “I know it’s really far from home. I’m ready for a new experience. The coach seems like a good guy. I’m ready to work and win some championships.”
Wali, a great all-around player, is the granddaughter of Wali Jones, a former Overbrook High, Villanova and NBA standout. She’s coming off a big season at CCP.
“She’s Wali Jones’ granddaughter,” McKinney said. “I told her she could do some great things for our program. She average almost a triple double. She got a full ride to Southern Nazarene University. They play right near the [Oklahoma City] Thunder.”
Beckham, a 5-foot-5 point guard, had a great career at CCP. She sat out this season and concentrated on her studies. Beckham, a Strawberry Mansion graduate, kept in shape and prepared herself academically to enter a four-year school.
“I wanted her to get her associate’s degree,” McKinney said. “She already played two years. I wanted her to stay around the program and stay in shape. She got a full scholarship to Edward Waters College.”
During the 2018-19 season, Beckham led the NJCAA Division III in assists (8.3 apg). She was chosen first-team All EPAC and received first-team All NJCAA Region XIX recognition. In addition, she was selected as the Most Valuable Player of the conference title game.
“I’m very excited,” Beckham said. “I worked real hard to get to this point. This is my next journey to get to this school. It’s a whole different atmosphere, but I feel I’m ready.”
She feels McKinney, his staff and CCP have made a big difference in her career.
“He helped me out a lot,” Beckham said. “This season kept me motivated watching my fellow players play. We not only represent Community College of Philadelphia, but we represent Philadelphia.”
The women’s basketball program seems to be on the rise at CCP.
