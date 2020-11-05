It's playoff time in the Catholic League. Three football teams will compete in the first round of the PIAA playoffs beginning Friday night, Nov. 6.
Archbishop Carroll will face New Hope-Solebury in the District 1/District 12 #a contest. The game will be played at Cardinal O'Hara High School in Springfield. The kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
Carroll replaces Neumann-Goretti in the playoffs because an athlete in the program tested positive for COVID-19. The Patriots are led by wide receiver Malachi Hansen who has the ability to make some exciting catches and stretch the field with his speed. Hansen, a 5-foot-10 senior, will be a key part of Carroll's passing attack. The All-Catholic League standout should help the team move the chains.
On defense, Archbishop Carroll will rely on defensive end Darryl Simpson to stop the run and get to the quarterback. Simpson, a 6-foot-4, 235-pound senior, has great strength and quickness up front.
Bishop McDevitt will play Dunmore in a PIAA Class 2A matchup at 7 p.m. The game will played at Dunmore. Bishop McDevitt is coming off two consecutive wins. The Lancers have victories over Pottstown and Conwell-Egan Catholic respectively in the last two weeks.
In another postseason contest, Archbishop Ryan will battle Upper Moreland in a PIAA Class 4A first round game. The kickoff will be at 7 p.m. in Willow Grove.
Archbishop Ryan replaces Bonner-Prendergast, which had to pull out of the playoffs due to a player testing positive to the COVID-19. The Raiders will get a taste of the postseason.
The Catholic League has been very competitive in the PIAA playoffs. A year ago, St. Joseph's Prep won back-to-back state championships. The Hawks have won five Class 6A state titles in the last seven years.
Last year, Archbishop Wood showcased its program winning the Class 5A state crown. The Vikings have won six championships in the last nine years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.