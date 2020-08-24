After being swept by the Boston Celtics 4-0 in the first round of the NBA playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers fired head coach Brett Brown Monday after seven seasons
“I have a tremendous level of respect for Brett both personally and professionally and appreciate all he’s done for the 76ers organization and the City of Philadelphia,” 76ers General Manager Elton Brand said in a statement. “He did many positive things during his time here, developing young talent and helping position our team for three straight postseason appearances.
“Unfortunately, we fell well short of our goals this year and I believe it is best to go in a new direction. This will be an important offseason for us as we look to get back on track towards our goal of competing for an NBA championship.”
The Sixers took a huge step back this season. They finished with a 43-30 record.
They really struggled during the NBA restart in Orlando, too. Unfortunately, they lost All-Star forward Ben Simmons to knee surgery. However, the team did have All-Star center Joel Embiid, shooting guard Josh Richardson, small forward Tobias Harris and power forward Al Horford and were unable to win a game against the Celtics in the bubble.
In 2013, Brown came to the Sixers from the San Antonio Spurs where he was an assistant and director of player development under head coach Gregg Popovich. The Spurs won four championships (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007) during that time.
When he took over the Sixers, they were rebuilding under then general manager Sam Hinkie. The rebuilding effort was known as “The Process.” Brown went through four straight losing seasons.
He appeared to be turning the corner with his two marquee stars Embiid and Simmons. In 2018, the Sixers compiled a 52-30 regular season record. They defeated the Miami Heat in the first round, but lost to the Celtics in the semifinals of the Eastern Conference. In 2019, the 76ers posted a 51-31 mark during the regular season and topped the Brooklyn Nets in the first round, but lost to the eventual NBA champion Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference semifinals in seven games on a last second shot by All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard.
The Sixers made a lot of moves during the offseason to try to improve the team acquiring Al Horford as a free agent. They traded star guard Jimmy Butler to the Heat for Richardson. This was supposed to be a team that would be able to make a deep run in the playoffs. Obviously, that didn’t happen.
Here is a short list of qualified candidates to fill the coaching vacancy.
Mark JacksonJackson, an NBA color analyst for ABC/ESPN, was the head coach of the Golden State Warriors from 2011 to 2014. He was responsible for developing Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. The Warriors made two playoff appearances under Jackson.
Tyronn LueLue is an assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers. In 2014, he was an associate head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers. In 2016, he replaced head coach David Blatt. That year, Lue guided the Cavaliers led by LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love to the NBA championship. The Cavaliers trailed 3-1 in the championship series, but defeated the Golden State Warriors to win the league crown on the road. Lue also led Cleveland to the 2017 and 2018 NBA Finals.
Jay WrightWright has two NCAA championships (2016, 2018) in the last four years. He is one of the most successful college basketball coaches in the country right now. He has sent several players to the NBA such as Kyle Lowry, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, Eric Paschall, Donte DiVincenzo, Jalen Brunson Ryan Arcidiacono and Omari Spellman. Wright would be the one college coach who could make that move to the NBA. Wright does have a great situation on the Main Line, the Wildcats have one of the top programs in college basketball.
