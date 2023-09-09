Browns Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts watches warm ups before an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Philadelphia. — AP Photo/Derik Hamilton

Joe Burrow is not only the NFL's highest-paid quarterback, he is the leader of a draft class that in a short time is making a run to be one of the best.

The 2020 QB draft class has had one of its own in the Super Bowl the past two seasons — Burrow with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021 and Jalen Hurts last season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Associated Press

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.