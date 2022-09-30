Delaware County, Pennsylvania or “Delco” as it is affectionately known, has produced its fair share of athletes, referees, etc. However, few may know that it is also home to “The Most Dangerous Woman in the World,” martial arts legend, Fredia Gibbs.
Gibbs was honored with a statue during a dedication ceremony at Cabrini University in Radnor Township where she starred as an All-American basketball player.
“Cabrini is home to me,” said Gibbs. “The togetherness that I experienced there and the tools that the school provided helped me to achieve greatness in my career. Cabrini is the best place this statue could be.”
A native of Chester, Gibbs grew up in the Fairgrounds projects and began her athletic career at storied Chester High School, where other hoops legends such as Jameer Nelson, the Hollis-Jefferson brothers, Rondae and Rahlir, and the recently deceased Larry Yarbray played and coached.
Gibbs reached All-State status on the court, averaging 28 points per game and in track where she earned “The Cheetah” as a nickname. These accolades earned her a scholarship to Temple University but transferred to Cabrini after her freshman year. Gibbs totaled nearly 2,400 points, over 900 rebounds, 680 assists, and 318 steals over three seasons at the Main Line college which earned her Kodak All-American honors in 1987.
“Cabrini Athletics is honored to recognize Fredia for her world-class career,” said Kate Corcoran, director of athletics and recreation at the university. “Fredia’s place in the Cabrini Hall of Fame highlights her many accomplishments on the court here, and we are thrilled to have played a part in her tremendous professional success in the ring.”
After a successful career playing basketball professionally overseas in Europe, Gibbs took up the sport of kickboxing out in California. Once she entered the ring, Gibbs recorded 8 straight victories totaling a 16-0-1 record (15 knockouts) becoming the first African American woman to win the International Sport Karate Association Championship in 1994. Gibbs also won the World Kickboxing Association and WCK Muay Thai world titles.
As winning championships in kickboxing was a great accomplishment, in 1997 Gibbs excelled in the traditional ring as a professional boxer with a 9-2-1 career record, scoring a draw in the Women’s International Boxing Association (WIBA) title bout.
Gibbs is also an author writing her autobiography, “The Fredia Gibbs Story, Meet the Most Dangerous Woman in the World” with Elini McKnight in 2016 and a documentary short. As already a member of the Chester High’s and Cabrini’s hall of fame along with the Sports Legends Of Delaware County Museum, the idea of creating a statue for Gibbs came to fruition in 2018.
At that time, a sculpture of Football Hall of Famer Emlen Tunnell, an alum of Radnor High School, was unveiled by Jennifer Frudakis-Petry of Doylestown, Pa, who is also the sculptor for Gibbs, marking the first time in Pennsylvania history a statue has been erected in the name of a female athlete.
“Fredia is a role model of resilience, of grit, the value of hard work, and caring about others,” said Cabrini Interim President Helen Drinan. “Her life’s journey includes never quitting, on the basketball court, inside the ring and outside in a range of ventures. That journey also included returning to Cabrini to finish her degree.”
Gibbs graduated with the 2019 class. In 2018, she was given the Key to the City of her hometown, Chester, Pa, by the mayor and city council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.