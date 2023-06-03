Bills Hamlin CPR Tour

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin poses with a AED (Automatic Electronic Defibrillator) to help resuscitate heart attack victims, to local community groups following the announcement of the first program of his Chasing M's Foundation, the Chasing M's Foundation CPR Tour, Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. — AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin kicked off a multicity tour at his home stadium on Saturday to distribute medical equipment and promote techniques that helped save his life in January.

Hamlin handed out automated external defibrillators for close to 50 youth sports and community organizations on the Bills' field at Highmark Stadium at the event launching his Chasing M's Foundation CPR Tour.

The Associated Press

