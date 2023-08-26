Bronny James Cardiac Arrest Basketball

Sierra Canyon's Bronny James smiles during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Jan. 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. — AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File

LOS ANGELES — Bronny James went into cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California last month because of a congenital heart defect, according to a family spokeswoman.

The 18-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was stricken on July 24. He was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and later was seen by doctors at the Mayo Clinic and Atlantic Health-Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey.

The Associated Press

