Brian Custer has covered a lot of college basketball games as a play-by-play announcer for Fox Sports. Last season, Custer worked some Villanova Univeristy basketball games. In addition to calling college basketball as well as college football games for Fox Sports, he has begun a podcast called “Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer.”
In it Custer provides in depth interviews with some of the top athletes and coaches in college and professional sports. Custer will be interviewing Villanova head basketball coach Jay Wright with his new platform. The interview will be available on Tuesday, June 23.
“I had to have Jay on,” Custer said. “I have so much respect for him as a coach. He’s AP [The Associated Press] Coach of the Decade. We talked about how a person how a person becomes a champion. It’s one thing to win, but to maintain that success. That’s what I wanted to know from Jay Wright.”
Villanova has won two NCAA championships (2016, 2018) in the last four years. The Wildcats won with a host of great players such as Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Kris Jenkins, Ryan Arcidiacono, Donte DiVincenzo and Phil Booth.
Custer recently interviewed former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb on his podcast.
“I had the opportunity to do a radio show with Donovan a few years ago,” Custer said. “We had a great show on ESPN radio. I knew I wanted to have him on. He’s so opinionated. He stands strong in his opinions.”
Other interviews include actor, rapper and founder of The Big 3 professional basketball league Ice Cube and Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker. Fans can tune in by going to the YouTube Channel or www.LastStandSports.com.
