Most Americans think of horse racing only when the Kentucky Derby arrives the first Saturday of May, but at the turn of the 20th century, jockeys were year-round celebrities — on a par with Tom Brady, Simone Biles and Shohei Ohtani as they competed in the nation’s first mass-spectator sport.

And during the roughly 40-year post-Civil War period bound by the start of Reconstruction and Jim Crow, African Americans were among the sport’s biggest superstars. They drew legions of fans, an eager press and fat purses that were unthinkable for the overwhelming majority of Black men at the time.

The Washington Post

