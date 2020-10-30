Black Women in Sport Foundation (BWSF) is recipient of a Philadelphia Women's Basketball 2000 Grant. BWSF received the award for more than $33,000 during an informal check presentation ceremony.
The outdoor event took place at Dr. Tanner G. Duckrey Public School, 1501 W. Diamond St., in North Philadelphia. The PWB2000 grants were awarded to deserving charitable organizations in Philly for the promotion of youth sports.
PWB2000 president Dominick DiJulia presented the ceremonial check to BWSF co-founder professor Tina Sloan Green and BWSF board member Shannon George. Foundation representatives executive director Nnenna O. Akotaobi and program and communications coordinator Germaine Edwards, Ph.D. Also on hand for the ceremony were BWSF supporter, Mr. Frank Green, Jr., and community advocates from North Philadelphia: Ms. Ruth I. Birchett, Ms. Danita Bates, Mr. Brite A. Alexander, Ms. Jennifer Bennetch and her children Yusuf and Nafisa Bey.
BWSF was established in 1992. The nonprofit organization whose mission is to increase the involvement of Black women and girls in all aspects of sport, including athletics, coaching and administration. BWSF's work, however, is not limited to Black women and girls, enrolling girls and boys in programs conducted throughout the city of Philadelphia and surrounding areas.
For more information about BWSF, go to the BWSF website at www.blackwomeninsport.org
Public and Catholic League players make Maxwell Football Club Watch List
The Maxwell Football Club has announced the 2020 watch list for the Maxwell Club's National High School Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year awards, which are given annually to the country's best high school football player on both sides of the football. The Maxwell Football Club has been recognizing excellence at all levels of football since 1935 and has a major focus on high school football nationally.
St. Joseph's Prep wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and quarterback Kyle McCord have been named to the watch list for offensive players.
Northeast High defensive lineman Elijah Jeudy has been selected to the watch list for defensive players.
Norfolk State and North Carolina Central men's basketball teams are preseason favorites to win their divisions in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference head basketball coaches and sports information directors have selected the preseason division champions for the men's basketball teams.
Norfolk State's basketball team has been chosen as the favorite to capture the MEAC's Northern Division. North Carolina Central's basketball team was selected to capture the MEAC's Southern Division.
