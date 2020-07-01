Black college athletics is changing rapidly and dramatically.
On June 5, Florida A&M University announced it was leaving the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and moving to the Southwestern Athletic Conference for the 2021-22 season. Twenty days later, Bethune-Cookman University announced it will leave the MEAC for the SWAC, effective July 1, 2021.
“We’re extremely excited to welcome Bethune-Cookman University to the Southwestern Athletic Conference,” SWAC Commissioner Charles McClelland said in a statement. “The Wildcats undoubtedly align with our core principles and strategic plan; and they also align with our overall vision and forward movement within our strategic plan. The addition also brings to our league an institution with academic prowess, a world-renowned marching band, along with an enthusiastic base of alumni, fans and supporters”
The Wildcats have been a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) since 1979. They have won 64 MEAC championships in various sports during that span.
The MEAC has now lost three schools within the past year or 2 years. In addition to B-CU and FAMU, North Carolina A&T State University, a founding MEAC member, is going to the Big South Conference, effective July 1, 2021.
These moves have forced the MEAC, established in 1970 and based in Norfolk, Virginia, to hire a consulting firm to help assess its current situation and exploring its options.
For those keeping count, as of 2021, the MEAC has lost six member schools since 2010, five of them sine 2018. Winston-Salem State University moved back to Division II in 2010; Hampton University moved to the Big South in 2018; Savannah State University moved back to Division II in 2019; North Carolina A&T, the largest public historic black university in the country, is moving to the Big South in 2021; and Florida A&M and Bethune Cookman are moving to the SWAC in 2021.
As of 2021, the MEAC will have five baseball members. That will start a two-year clock to find a sixth member that would allow the league to keep its automatic NCAA Tournament bid.
The remaining MEAC members are Coppin State University, Delaware State University, Howard University, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Morgan State University, Norfolk State University, North Carolina Central University, and South Carolina State University.
Delaware State is rumored to be in talks to move to the predominately white 10-member Northeastern Conference. NEC, which, as its name suggests, is more northeastern-focused.
The major reason for these moves is finance. For smaller schools, travel costs can be expensive. Scheduling flights along with hotel accommodations can pose significant costs and academic problems for the school and players.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.