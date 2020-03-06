Biz Mackey biography a great story
This is a big year for Negro League Baseball. It’s the 100th anniversary of Negro League Baseball, which started in 1920. There’s a paperback book that profiles the career of James Raleigh “Biz” Mackey who was one of greatest catchers in Negro League history.
It’s titled “Biz Mackey, a Giant behind the Plate: The Story of the Negro League Star and Hall of Fame Catcher (Temple University Press) that highlights Mackey’s Hall of Fame career in the Negro Leagues. The book is written Philadelphia author Rich Westcott.
Mackey made quite a name for himself as a terrific defensive catcher and a player who could swing the bat as well. The book gives a good look at the history of Negro League Baseball in Philadelphia. Mackey spent a good part of his baseball career in Philadelphia where he showcased his talents behind the plate. Mackey won championships with the Hilldale Daisies and the Philadelphia Stars. He played a big role in helping Roy Campanella become a Hall of Fame catcher.
In addition to playing Negro League Baseball, he was a manager of the Newark Eagles and the Baltimore Elite Giants.
David Montgomery named Buck O’Neil Award Winner
The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum’s Board of Directors has chosen former Phillies executive David Montgomery as the 2020 recipient of the John Jordan “Buck” O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award, given to an individual for extraordinary efforts to enhance baseball’s positive impact on society. Montgomery, who passed away on May 8, 2019, will be honored with the award at the Awards Presentation on Saturday, July 25, as part of Hall of Fame Weekend 2020.
Montgomery becomes the fifth winner of the Buck O’Neil Award, which was established in 2007 to honor an individual whose efforts broadened the game’s appeal and whose character, integrity and dignity is comparable to the late O’Neil, who passed away in 2006 following eight decades of contributions to the game. O’Neil was honored as the first recipient of the award in 2008. Roland Hemond (2011), Joe Garagiola (2014) and Rachel Robinson (2017) are the other previous winners of the O’Neil Award.
Montgomery became a Philadelphia icon spending a career in baseball, which last five decades, devoted to the Phillies. He climbed the ladder from the sales office to become executive vice president and chief operating officer before acquiring an ownership stake in the team. He later served as president and then assumed the role of chairman in January 2015.
“What a wonderful surprise it was to receive the call from Jane Forbes Clark (chairman of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum) informing me that David has been selected as the fifth recipient of the Buck O’Neil Award,” said David’s wife Lyn Montgomery in a statement. “He and Buck certainly had much in common, first and foremost their love of the game and their commitment to maintaining its integrity. David’s passion for the Negro Leagues makes this honor even more fitting.
“I would like to thank the Board of Directors for acknowledging David’s impact on the game during a career that spanned almost 50 years. To have his life celebrated in Cooperstown, as recognition for his devotion and dedication, is an honor that would have undoubtedly moved him to tears.”
Penn’s AJ Brodeur gets Big 5 weekly honor
Penn senior AJ Brodeur was named the Big 5 Player of the Week. Brodeur averaged 22.5 points, 7.0 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks, while becoming the Quakers’ all-time leader in career starts (116). Brodeur had 25 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three blocked shots at Yale. After that, he led Penn to a victory on the road over Brown with 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
