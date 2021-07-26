TOKYO — The greatest gymnast of all time must rally Team USA for the Americans to win their third consecutive gold medal.
Simone Biles and her squad trail the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee heading into Tuesday's women's gymnastics team final.
Simone Biles had a rare off day — off for her — in qualifications and the Americans head into the women's final trailing the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee.
The U.S. has three gymnasts making their Olympic debuts in Suni Lee, Grace McCallum and Jordan Chiles, and the trio all had significant form breaks as the Americans fell behind. But so did Biles, who despite putting up the top score was not at her best.
Biles bounded off the mat at the end of a tumbling pass on floor and her block on her Cheng vault was crooked.
Each member of the four-person team competed in each event during qualifications with the lowest score dropped.
For the finals, the competition moves to three-up/three-count and the Americans have thrived in that format for more than a decade. Biles is scheduled to compete in all five events.
