Diamond Johnson, Neumann-Goretti’s sharp-shooting senior guard, is still trying to figure out why she was not selected to the 19th annual McDonald’s All-American Girl’s Basketball Team.
On Thursday, selection committee co-chair Joe Wooten issued a statement clarifying why Johnson — who has committed to Rutgers University and its legendary Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer — didn’t make the team despite being ranked as the sixth-best player in the country by ESPN.
“The McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee reviewed more than 900 highly talented players and nominees from across the country, and evaluated them on a number of criteria,” said Wooten’s statement. “The Selection Committee assesses prospects’ fundamental talents and athleticism, along with factors including scholastic achievement, positive behavior on and off the court, and position group fit in order to identify the final rosters of 24 girls and 24 boys. They then submit their vote via confidential ballots. The results are tabulated, and the top 24 girls and top 24 boys vote-getters make up the final rosters for that year’s Games.
“The McDonald’s All American High School Basketball Games sets itself apart from other comparable events in that players are selected based on a systematic voting process – it is the only democratically selected showcase of the nation’s top high school girls and boys players.
“These decisions are very difficult every year, and we evaluate many players, like Philly’s own Diamond Johnson, with tremendous talent and passion for basketball,” Wooten said. “We have the utmost respect for Diamond and for all our nominees, and will be cheering them on during their future endeavors.”
Wooten’s statement has left Johnson more befuddled.
“I’m still confused,” Johnson said. “That [explanation] is not a straight-forward answer. What he said in that [statement], that fits me well. The GPA, being good on and off the court, it’s me. I wouldn’t say I’m upset. I’m annoyed at this point. I’m not [being given] a straight answer on why. They haven’t told me I wasn’t chosen.”
Johnson’s family also feels that Wooten’s explanation is poor.
“We’re not happy about this,” said Milton Rodwell, Johnson’s brother-in-law who has been instrumental in her development on and off the court. “I know first-hand how much work she has put in becoming the person and the player she is. Diamond has worked extremely hard to get to this point and she continues to work. I’ve told her that this [McDonald’s rejection] is going to make her stronger. She’s going to show them that they made a mistake.”
A 5-foot-6 scoring machine, Johnson has 2,666 career points. She has broken the previous city girls high school scoring record of 2,501 points set by Shawnetta Stewart of the former University City High School. Stewart is in the Rutgers Hall of Fame.
The 2019 state Gatorade Player of the Year should surpass the overall city mark of 2,681 points set by Strawberry Mansion’s Maurice Rice and there is an outside shot she could best the overall Southeastern Pennsylvania high school scoring record of 2,883 points set by the late Kobe Bryant of Lower Merion.
