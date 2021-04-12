West Catholic Girls’ Basketball Coach Beulah Osueke has made history, again. On March 25, she became the first Black woman coach to win a PIAA state basketball title. This follows her team’s historic 2020 Philadelphia Catholic League win, which made her the first Black coach, woman or man, to earn that title.
This year’s state win is furthered by the fact that this is West Catholic’s first state basketball title, girls or boys.
“It’s surreal,” said Osueke. ““I feel like the secret to our success is the previous six years of work. We put in a lot of work. People look at success and want the highlights. We didn’t win a game my first season, the second, we had 12 losses and five wins, So, it was really difficult.”
In a Tribune interview last year when she reflected on her path to the PCL title, Osueke remembered getting “blown out 40, 50 points,” before reaching the peak. Rebuilding the team from scratch, reinforced with a tough love, hard coaching style is what pushed the team to where they are now, she said.
But even as she’s reached a coaching pinnacle, Osueke announced a week after the state win that she will be leaving the head coach position to start her own organization, a move she describes as fulfilling her calling.
“I didn’t want to just stay at one school and keep collecting championships, which I could’ve done here,” said Osueke. “It didn’t feel like a decision. It felt more so like a calling. And then I started to reflect on all the success I’ve had as a coach and the success my team has had. I feel like I was given this success in order to parlay it into something bigger.”
At the very least, Osueke said leaving at this moment is easier than it would be otherwise because the last class of girls she recruited is graduating this year. She plans to open a “social enterprise,” this fall that builds relationships and community among student athletes and coaches.
“When I was in the beginning and middle stages of my career, when I was trying to recruit a lot of kids and we became more successful, there were a lot of girls that wanted to come to West Catholic and couldn’t because of finances or because school was too far. That broke my heart and since then I started thinking about ways in which the energy I created with West can be redistributed across the city,” said Osueke.
“If we create an environment and a community where our coaches are learning how to deal with the intangibles with our young girls and using sports as a way to communicate those things, we would have a stronger product with how our young people are developing and [with] success on the court.”
Osueke added that the organization will provide a space for Black coaches to interact and network, something she said does not exist in the city.
“One of the things I’ve noticed is we as Black coaches in particular, we don’t talk to each other enough. We know each other, we see each other at tournaments but we don’t have the space to intentionally develop our relationship with each other, so that we can share resources, we can share best practices. We don’t have that yet. This is something I really think I can bring to Philadelphia’s basketball community for us to put out a better product.”
West Catholic senior Ti’Eisha Walker said she’s “sad” that Coach Osueke - the first Black woman coach she’s ever had - is leaving the team. She said Osueke’e “energy” will be missed.
“I feel a little sad because everybody got used to her being there. She created a bond with everybody. [But] I feel that she made the right decision for herself,” said Walker. “And she basically sat down with us to let us know she still wanted do things as far as basketball - come to our games, attend some practices, help work out and come support us even when she does leave. That’s telling us she still wants to be around.”
West Catholic Athletic Director Jazz Williams, who joined West Catholic as a basketball coach the same year as Osueke, reflected on her career as one of perseverance and “fight.”
“’Remarkable’ would be the word I would use. I’m pretty sure that they didn’t win a game her first year, so to go from that and watching her build and build to the point of being a state champion has been remarkable,” said Williams. “Her mission was so much bigger than just basketball and people started to trust her with their kids, not based on basketball but based on the person she is and eventually that turned into success.”
Williams added that he is “disappointed” that Osueke is leaving but grateful for the mark she’s left, one that he said has not only benefitted the girls she’s coached, but the culture.
“I’m happy for her but disappointed that the next kid won’t have the opportunity to learn from her or be mentored by her. I’m happy that she was able to do what she did,” he said. “Her fight for the kids, her fight for the school, her fight for women and in particular Black women, and Black people in general – she’s really passionate about letting her kids know there’s nothing they can’t accomplish.”
As she begins her new venture, Osueke said these same efforts will not be lost, but taking new form. She believes her organization will impact more youth than the head coach position has allowed, making it worthwhile even as she misses the sport and the competition.
“When I told my team, I was crying because I don’t like feeling like I’m leaving kids and people. just really like our program and our team and that’s what makes me feel convicted to do more,” said Osueke. “I don’t want to keep this just to 15 kids when I can work with coaches across the city and they can develop their own thing. What we had at West Catholic is really special and I want to bring what we had at West on a bigger scale.”
