Villanova basketball star Saddiq Bey has been selected as the Julius Erving Small Forward Award winner by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as the top small forward in the country. The announcement was made today on ESPN’s SportsCenter.
Bey becomes the third Villanova player to receive the award. Josh Hart won it in 2017 and Mikal Bridges was the 2018 winner.
Bey, a 6-foot-8 sophomore forward, was a first team All-Big East selection. He averaged 16.1 points a game. Bey led the Wildcats to a 24-7 overall record and a share of the Big East regular season championship this season.
“We’re all proud of Saddiq for winning the Julius Erving Award,” said Villanova head coach Jay Wright in a statement. “We couldn’t be happier for him – he’s a genuinely good person. Saddiq represents Julius’ skill, creativity and versatility at the small forward position. Most of all, Saddiq represents Julius’ class on and off the court that garners the ultimate respect from his teammates.”
Bey acknowledged that his teammates and coaches helped him win the honor.
“This is an honor,” said Bey in a statement. “To see the past players who have won this award and to know that it’s named after one of the all-time greats, Julius Erving, is humbling. It’s a blessing, to be sure. Without my teammates and coaches, something like this would not have been possible. This is for my team and I’m just happy to be a part of the brotherhood we share.”
