Villanova will compete with college basketball powers North Carolina Purdue and Tennessee in a major basketball tournament. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame recently announced the field of teams for the 2021 Tip-Off Tournament and the Wildcats were selected for this classic.
The annual NCAA men's exempt tournament will be held Saturday, Nov. 20 and Sunday, Nov. 21 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.
"We look forward to returning to Mohegan Sun for the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament which has proven to be one of the country's best early season events," said John L. Doleva, president and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame in a statement. "This year's field of dreams will bring a high level of competition and fanfare to a world-class venue in Mohegan Sun Arena."
"Last November, we had the opportunity to play four games at Mohegan Sun in the midst of the pandemic and we could not have been more impressed with every facet of the operation. We are very excited about the prospect of returning there this November to participate in the Tip-Off Classic with three outstanding teams. This will be a great test early in the season for our team and we're looking forward to our return visit," said Jay Wright, Villanova head coach in a statement.
The Wildcats are led by seniors Collin Gillespie and Jermaine Samuels. Villanova participated in the NCAA tournament losing to Baylor University in the South Regional semifinal. Baylor went on to win the NCAA championship. The Wildcats finished with an overall 18-7 record winning the regular season Big East championship.
