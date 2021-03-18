Villanova sophomore forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has been named the U.S. Basketball Writers Association District II Player of the Year. Robinson-Earl, a 6-foot-9, 230-pounder, 15.2 points and 8.4 rebounds a game.
Villanova (16-6 overall, 11-4 league) will face Winthrop (23-1 overall, 11-4 league) in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 19 in Indianapolis. The tipoff will be at 9:57 p.m. on TNT.
Robinson-Earl was also selected to the USBWA District II first-team with point guard Collin Gillespie, who also made the USBWA third-team All America team.
Saint Joseph's freshman Jordan Hall selected to the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team
Former Neumann-Goretti basketball star Jordan Hall had a great freshman season at Saint Joseph's. In fact, Hall had one of the best freshman seasons in Saint Joseph's basketball history. He was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie team.
Hall, a 6-foot-7, 215-pound guard/forward, was one of the top passers in the Atlantic 10. He led the Hawks and currently leads all freshmen nationally in assists per game (5.7), while also leading the conference in total assists (113). He was named A-10 Rookie of the Week twice this season. Hall also led Sant Joseph's in steals (25) and ranked second on the team in rebounding (5.6 rpg) and third in scoring (10.6 ppg).
La Salle's Sherif Kenney named Atlantic 10 Sixth Man of the Year; other Explorers earn postseason honors
La Salle University basketball star Sherif Kenney was named the Atlantic 10's Sixth Man of the Year, leading a host of Explorers who picked up postseason honors. Freshman guard Jhamir Brickus became the first Explorer since Jerrell Wright in 2012 to earn a spot on the All-Rookie team, while sophomore Christian Ray was one of five student athletes named to the All-Academic team.
Kenney is the first La Salle player to be honored as A-10 Sixth Man of the Year in the 25-year history of the award, and the first Explores to win a major conference accolade since former Neumann-Goretti star Earl Pettis was chosen as Most Improved Player in 2011-12.
