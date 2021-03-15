It's NCAA tournament time on the Main Line. Villanova received an at large bid to the big dance as a No. 5 seed and will face No. 12 seed Winthrop in the opening round of the tournament.
The two teams will play on Friday, March 19 in Indianapolis. Villanova (16-6 overall, 11-4 league), the regular season Big East champions, expect a tough battle from Winthrop (23-1 overall, 17-1). The Eagles won the Big South championship.
"You play in the NCAA tournament," said Jay Wright, Villanova head coach. "You know you're going to play a great team. We're playing a great team in Winthrop that's 23-1.
"They won their regular season [championship], their tournament. They shoot the three point shot. They got inside people, great shooters. They're a really well coached team. That's what you get in the NCAA tournament."
The Eagles top players are 6-foot-7 senior guard Chandler Vaudrin (12. ppg, 6.9 apg) and 6-foot-6 senior guard Adonis Arms (10.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg).
The Wildcats will miss the services of senior point guard Collin Gillespie who suffered a season ending knee injury. Gillespie and sophomore forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl shared Big East Player of the Year honors. Sophomore guard Justin Moore is nursing a sprained left ankle.
Villanova is limping into the tournament on a two-game losing streak. They lost to Providence to end the regular season. Villanova was eliminated by Georgetown in the Big East semifinals.
Nevertheless, the Wildcats are truly a tournament team. Villanova has won NCAA championships in 2016 and 2018. The Wildcats have won two NCAA titles in the last five years.
Villanova's key players are Earl, a 6-foot-9 standout, who averages 15.2 points and 8.4 rebounds a game, 6-foot-7 senior forward Jermaine Samuels who tallies 11.4 points and 6.3 rebounds a contest along with 6-foot-4 redshirt junior guard Caleb Daniels who averages 10.1 points a game.
Wright knows how big the NCAA tournament is for the Wildcats. The excitement of March Madness never gets old for his program particularly this season with the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We always talk about never taking this for granted," Wright said. "It's such an honor to play in the NCAA tournament. I think this year more than ever just to be able to make it to this point and how you got a chance to play in this great tournament is an incredible accomplishment."
