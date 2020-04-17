Villanova leads the way in the Philadelphia Big 5 awards this season. The Wildcats picked three major awards for their stellar play in the City Series games.
Saddiq Bey was named Player of the Year. Bey, a 6-foot-8 sophomore forward, had a big season. Bey averaged 16.1 points and 4.7 rebounds a game.
Villanova freshman Jeremiah Robinson-Earl was selected as the Rookie of the Year. Robinson-Earl, a 6-foot-9 forward, averaged 10.5 points and 9.4 rebounds a game.
Villanova head coach Jay Wright was named Coach of the Year. Wright guided the Wildcats to the Big 5 title.
There were several other individual awards. Temple’s 5-foot-10 senior guard Alani Moore II was selected as the Most Improved Player. Moore was one of three Temple players to start all 31 games. He was the Owls’ third leading scorer averaging 8.4 points a game.
Saint Joseph’s 6-foot-3 senior guard Toliver Freeman earned Scholar Athlete of the Year honors. In addition to Freeman, Ryan Daly and Myles Douglas were the other Hawks recognized for their talents. Daly, a 6-foot-5 junior guard, finished as the leading scorer in the Big 5. He averaged 20.6 points a game. Douglas, a 6-foot-7 sophomore forward, was named the leading free throw shooter. He shot 87.1 percent from the free throw line.
In addition to the individual accolades, the All-Big 5 teams were selected highlighting the city’s top players. The All-Big 5 first team includes Villanova's Bey and Collin Gillespie; AJ Brodeur of Penn; Ryan Daly of Saint Joseph’s; and Temple's Quinton Rose.
The All-Big 5 second team includes David Beatty, La Salle; Devon Goodman, Penn; Nate Pierre-Louis, Temple; Villanova's Robinson-Earl and Jermaine Samuels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.