Villanova chosen to win the Big East
Villanova's powerhouse basketball team has been picked to win the 2020-21 regular season championship in the Big East according to the league's preseason coaches' poll. The Wildcats finished as the regular season champions last year. They put together 24-7 overall record and a 13-5 conference slate.
Villanova standouts Collin Gillespie, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Justin Moore earned preseason honors from the Big East on Wednesday at the league's annual media day. Gillespie and Robinson-Earl earned All Big East first-team honors. Moore was named to the league's second team.
Gillespie, a 6-foot-3, 191-pound senior guard, averaged 15.1 points and 4.5 assists a game. He ranked fifth in the league in assists last season.
Robinson-Earl, a 6-foot-9, 232-pound sophomore forward, averaged 10.5 points and 9.4 rebounds a game last season. He was also named Big East Freshman of the Year.
Moore, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound sophomore guard, averaged 11.3 points a game. last season. He was named to the Big East All-Freshman team.
Villanova also revealed most of its early schedule for this season. The Wildcats will open in the 2K Empire Classic on Nov. 25 and are announcing eight additional games through Dec. 23. The rest of 2020-21 schedule of 27 season games including two more non-conference matchups will be announced in conjunction with the balance of the Big East Conference schedule at a later date.
The initial lineup four Big East regular season games, two Big 5 meetings, an intersectional meeting with Virginia (Dec. 19) along with the 2K Empire Classic, which will take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The Wildcats are scheduled to face the Cavaliers at New York's Madison Square Garden. in a contest of the last two NCAA national champions announced last spring.
Villanova is scheduled to host four games at Finneran Pavilion in this opening portion of the season: Nov. 30 vs. Saint Joseph's; Dec. 3 vs. Temple; Dec. 14 vs. DePaul; and Dec. 16 vs. Butler. These games will be played at no more than 15 percent of the 6,501-facility capacity per current COVID-19 Pennsylvania guidelines for indoor venues. The only in-person fans for 2020-21 home men's basketball games will be student-athlete families, students, faculty and staff.
Temple to play in the Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament
Temple men's basketball team will participate in the Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament. The Owls are in the Naismith bracket, which will be held at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on November 28 and 29.
The four-team field includes Rhode Island, USF and Virginia Tech. Games times and television broadcast details will be released at a later date.
This tournament replaces the 2020 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic that Temple was originally scheduled to play in. In the next few weeks, Temple expects to announce the remainder of its non-conference schedule. The Owls will play 20 American Athletic Conference games with home-and-home contest against each of the league members.
Speaking of AAC, Temple was predicted 10th in the preseason coaches' poll. Owls second-year head coach Aaron McKie will lean on seniors De'Vondre Perry and J.P. Moorman II and leading returning scorer Jake Forrester.
Saint Joseph's basketball player Dahmir Bishop receives NCAA Legislative relief waiver
Saint Joseph's basketball player Dahmir Bishop has been granted a legislative relief waiver by the NCAA allowing him to play for the Hawks this season. Bishop, a Imhotep Charter product, came to Saint Joseph's in January after transferring from Xavier. While with the Musketeers, he averaged 1.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 12.0 minutes a game over 10 contest.
Bishop, a two-time Pennsylvania Sports Writers Class 4A first team All-State selection, helped lead Imhotep Charter to three consecutive PIAA Class 4A state crowns and Philadelphia Public League championships. The 6-foot-5 guard, averaged 12.0 points and 5.5 rebounds a game as a senior captain at Imhotep Charter.
"We are grateful for the NCAA's decision and leadership regarding Dahmir's waiver," said Saint Joseph's head coach Billy Lange in a statement. "A special thank you to Jill, Ken Krimmel and John Griffin III for their energy and diligence in compiling, organizing and presenting Dahmir's case. The collaboration and effort were exemplary."
Sixers looking to hire Daryl Morey to run operations
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to bring in a well known NBA executive to the front office. According to ESPN sources former Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is finalizing a deal to join the Philadelphia 76ers as the team's new president of basketball operations.
Sources said an announcement is expected as soon as this week. Elton Brand, Sixers general manager, is expected to stay in his present position according to reports.
