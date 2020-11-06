Villanova basketball star Jermaine Samuels is one of 20 members named to the watch list for the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award, which was announced recently by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Named after Class of 1993 Hall of Famer and 16-year professional basketball player Julius Erving, the annual honor in its seventh year recognizes the top small forwards in Division I men's college basketball.
A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates. College basketball fans can participate in Fan Voting in each of the three rounds. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the award will be narrowed to just 10. In late February, five finalists will be presented to Mr. Erving and the Hall of Fame's selection committee. The winner will be presented on April 9, 2021.
Samuels, a 6-foot-7, 222-pound junior, averaged 10.7 points and 5.5 rebounds a game. He helped Villanova capture the Big East regular season championship.
The Wildcats have had three previous Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year award winners with Saddiq Bey (2020), Mikal Bridges (2018) and Josh Hart (2017).
Villanova power forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl named to the watch list for the Karl Malone Award
Villanova sophomore Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has been named to the watch list for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award that was recently announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Named after Class of 2010 Hall of Famer and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Karl Malone, the annual honor in its seventh year recognizes the top power forwards in Division I men's college basketball.
Robinson-Earl, a 6-foot-9, 232-pounder, averaged 10.6 points and 9.5 rebounds a game. He was selected as the Big East Freshman of the Year last season.
A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates. College basketball fans can get involved with Fan Voting in each of the three rounds. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the award will be narrowed to just 10. In late February, five finalists will be presented to Mr. Malone and the Hall of Fame's selection committee. The winner will be presented on April 9, 2021.
Temple freshman basketball player Jahlil White sidelined
Temple University freshman basketball standout Jahlil White had successful surgery for a meniscus tear in his left knee on Tuesday, Nov. 3 according to a press release from Temple University. The surgery was performed by Temple's team physician, Dr. Milo Sewards, at Temple University Hospital.
White, who suffered the knee injury at practice on Oct. 24, is expected to make a full recovery. He will likely be sidelined for two to three months.
White, a third team All-State selection as a senior at Wildwood Catholic, averaged 16.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.4 steals a game. He helped the Crusaders win a third consecutive Cape-Atlantic League tournament championship and the South Jersey, Non-Public B crown - their first sectional title since 2007. In addition, he tallied 16.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 4.3 steals in the CAL Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.