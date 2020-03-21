University of South Carolina basketball star Tyasha Harris has been named the Dawn Staley Award winner for this year, which was announced today by The Phoenix Club of Philadelphia. Harris, an All-American senior guard with the Gamecocks averaged 12.1 points and 5.7 assists a game.
She led South Carolina to a No. 1 ranking and regular season Southeastern Conference championship.
“It is a humbling thing each year to see the nation’s best guard be acknowledged as such with an award named after me, but this year it is a particular honor to have The Dawn Staley Award going to a player I have had the immense privilege to coach over the last four years,” Staley said in a statement. “Ty Harris is a special guard, a special player, a special person.
“She won a national championship as a freshman and spent the next two years working harder than any player in the country, honing her talents and quietly building one of the great careers in South Carolina history. This year it all paid off and the entire basketball world got to see her vision, her scoring ability, her tenacity and her leadership as she raised her team to be the best in the nation. I could not be more proud of this young woman, and it is my distinct honor to recognize Ty Harris as the 2020 recipient of The Dawn Staley Award.”
The award named after Staley, a former Murrell Dobbins Tech High School basketball star and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer. It is presented to the player who exemplifies the skills that Staley possessed throughout her career: ballhandling, scoring, her ability to distribute the basketball and her will to win. The award started in 2013.
This year’s award ceremony scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 9 at The Union League of Philadelphia has been cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The University of South Carolina will hold a special ceremony for Harris where she will be honored for accolade as this year’s Dawn Staley Award winner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.