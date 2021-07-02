The Philadelphia Big 5 will be well-represented in the NBA Finals. Villanova’s Mikal Bridges and Saint Joseph’s Langston Galloway play for the Phoenix Suns, which earned a spot in the finals.
The Phoenix Suns defeated the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Finals in six games to get to the league championship series. Bridges and Galloway, who both had great college basketball careers in the Big 5, will be on the national stage.
Bridges, a 6-foot-6, 209-pound small forward, is averaging 10.8 points and 4.3 rebounds a game in the playoffs. He has done a great job of running the floor, knocking down the open shots and playing defense.
Bridges had a terrific college career at Villanova, playing for the Wildcats’ 2016 and 2018 national championship teams. He was a third team Associated Press All-American and received the Julius Erving Award. He was also named Most Valuable Player of the 2018 Big East Tournament.
In 2018, Bridges was chosen with the 10th pick in the first round by the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA draft. After being selected by the 76ers, he was traded to the Suns for the draft right to Zhaire Smith and a future first round selection.
This is Bridges’ third year with the Suns. Each year he has improved his game. Averaging 13.5 points and 4.3 rebounds a game during the regular season this year.
Galloway, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound shooting guard, is a reserve for the Suns. He averaged 4.8 points and 1.1 rebounds a game during the regular season.
Galloway has put together a solid NBA career so far as well, playing four season for the Hawks. In 2014, he guided Saint Joseph’s to the NCAA tournament. He was a first-team All-Atlantic 10 Conference selection. Galloway is the Hawks’ second all-time leading scorer with 1,991 points (behind Jameer Nelson).
In 2014, Galloway wasn’t taken by any team in the NBA draft. Nevertheless, he did quite well as an undrafted free agent. Galloway played for the Westchester Knicks in New York’s NBA Development League. His hard work and talent eventually landed his a spot with the Knicks.
Galloway played for the Knicks (2014-16), New Orleans Pelicans (2016-17) and the Detroit Pistons (2017-20) before signing with the Suns in November 2020.
The NBA Finals will begin on July 8. Bridges and Galloway will there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.