Temple women’s basketball coach Tonya Cardoza is full of optimism as she gears up for her 14th season leading the Owls.
After a 2020-21 season full of injuries, COVID-19 related shutdowns, and cancelations, Cardoza is excited to welcome back fans and compete with a healthy roster.
“We’re healthy right now knock on wood,” Cardoza said.
“I think we’re doing a good job of trying to get better every day and paying attention and trying to improve on the previous days. But just really excited about being able to play and have people in the stands. You know, it was hard last year to go through a season like that in an empty gym.”
The Owls battled through a short rotation and finished last season with an 11-11 record, including a first-round loss to Tulane in the American Conference postseason tournament.
This year, there is a lot of roster turnover, including graduate transfers Jiselle Thomas, who averaged 16.9 points per game at Florida International last season, and Jalynn Holmes, 12.9 points per game scorer from Norfolk St.
Temple relied heavily on its starters last season. Four of its starters averaged over 30 minutes per game. The bench depth is vital for a team that didn’t get much production outside of the trio of Alexa Williamson, Mia Davis, and Jasha Clinton.
“You know our five starters last year pretty much every single one of them averaged 30 minutes except Alexa (Williamson),” Cardoza said.
“So putting all that pressure on those guys. I mean, they didn’t get an opportunity to sit down.”
Davis, who was picked as the American Preseason Player of the Year for a consecutive decided to return for a fifth season, averaged 17.7 points and 7.6 points per game last season. Still, often the defensive attention weighed on her as it got late in the game, and she couldn’t afford much rest. However, a deeper roster should give her more time to rest, and Cardoza has confidence in her roster.
On the contrary, Cardoza says Davis is great, and her minutes probably won’t change much from her team-leading 35.2 last season.
“There are opportunities now where those guys can sit and have a breather,” Cardoza said.
“And me feel confident with the guys that I put in. We have guys who can shoot the basketball, run the floor, play defense, and the energy level. So it’s just an added bonus.”
The Owls open their season Tuesday with a home game at McGonigle Hall at 7 p.m.
