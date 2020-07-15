The late Kobe Bryant leads the list of inductees for this year's Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame. Bryant, a former Lower Merion High School and Los Angeles Lakers star, is one of 16 outstanding sports people and one team representing eight different sports going into the hall of fame.
Bryant had a fabulous basketball career. He guided Lower Merion to its first state championship in 1996. He's the all-time leading scorer in Southeastern Pennsylvania high school basketball with 2,883 points. He was a McDonald's and a Parade All-American.
In 1996, he was the 13th overall selection in the NBA Draft by the Lakers through a trade with the Charlotte Hornets. He played 20 seasons with the Lakers. Bryant was a five-time NBA champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP (2009, 2010). He was a 15-time All-NBA team and a 12-time All-Defensive team selection. Bryant won two Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012. He retired in 2015 with 33,643 points. Bryant is fourth on the NBA's all-time scoring list.
Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Jan. 26.
Due to the recent announcement in regards to COVID-19 restricting large gatherings in Philadelphia for the next six months, as well as limits related to travel, spacing requirements and other issues like so many other public events, the hall of fame's annual induction for 2020 will be different this year. There will be a virtual induction ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 5. For more information, go to http://www.phillyhall.org/2020/.
The other 2020 inductees include:
Bo Ryan — Ryan had a great coaching career. He was the head basketball coach at the University of Wisconsin. He was a four-time Big 10 Coach of the Year (2002-30, 2013, 2015).
Bob Rigby — Rigby was an All-American soccer player at East Stroudsburg State and a member of the 1972 U.S. Olympic soccer team.
Cherie Greer Brown — Greer Brown, a Lower Merion High School product, was a great lacrosse player. She played lacrosse at the University of Virginia from 1991-94. She was a three-time All-American.
Cy Williams — Williams spent 13 seasons as an outfielder with the Phillies from 1918-30. He hit over .300 for six seasons. Williams was a three-time National League home run leader (1920, 1923, 1927).
Dave Montgomery — Montgomery was a part owner of the Phillies in 1981. He was named the Phillies chief operating officer in 1992. Montgomery became president of the Phillies in 1997 and chairman in 2015. He earns Legacy of Excellence recognition.
Deron Cherry — Cherry, a native of Palmyra, N.J., played 11 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs as a defensive back and kick returner. He was a six-time Pro Bowler. in 1986, he was named AFC Defensive Player of the Year.
Earl Strom — Strom worked 32 seasons as an NBA/ABA official (1957-90). He officiated over 2,400 games in his career.
Herman Frazier — Frazier, a former Germantown High track star, was an All-American sprinter at Arizona State. He won a gold medal on the 4x400 meter relay team at 1976 Olympics in Montreal.
J Russell Peltz — Peltz promoted fights for legendary boxers such as Marvin Hagler, Bennie Briscoe, Jeff Chandler and Matthew Saad Muhammad.He promoted his first fight in 1969 at age 22. He has worked more than 50 years as a promoter throughout Philadelphia and Atlantic City. He was director of boxing at The Spectrum from 1973-80. He earns the honor of Legacy of Excellence.
Jerry Sizemore — Sizemore played offensive tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1973-84. The two-time Pro Bowler played on the Eagles' 1980 Super Bowl team.
Ken Hamilton — Hamilton was the head basketball coach at Ben Franklin High School for 28 years (1972-99). He has a 456-184 record in his career, which included four Public League championships. Hamilton coached some great players such as Jerome "Pooh" Richardson, Randy Woods, Paul "Snoop" Graham, Alex Wesby, Keith Walker, Victor Alexander and others. He earns the Lifetime Achievement honor.
Lisa Raymond — Raymond, a two-time NCAA singles champion at the University of Florida from 1992-93, had a great tennis career. She won six Grand Slam Doubles titles including three U.S. Open (2001, 2005, 2011) crowns.
Rick Tocchet- Tocchet played 11 seasons at right wing with the Philadelphia Flyers. He led the Flyers in points and assists in 1990. He went to three consecutive All-Star games with the Flyers (1988-91).
Tim Witherspoon- Witherspoon was a two-time world heavyweight champion boxer with a WBC title in 1984 and a WBA crown in 1986. In 1983, Witherspoon faced Larry Holmes for the WBC title, but lost a tough fight. He bounced back and eventually won the championship in 1984 defeating Greg Page. He had a career record of 55-13-1.
Vic Sears — Sears played 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles from 1941-53. He was a four-time All-NFL standout. He played offensive and defensive tackle.
1910-13 Philadelphia Athletics — The Philadelphia Athletics won three World Series championships in 1910, 1911 and 1913.
