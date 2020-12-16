When Temple faces NJIT in its season opener at the Liacouras Center on Saturday, Dec. 19, head coach Aaron McKie will lean on his seniors and team captains J.P. Moorman and De'Vondre Perry for leadership and steady play on an off court. The tip off will be at 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+ and broadcast on 1210 AM WPHT).
"Their voices are going to be important not just on the court, but off the court," McKie said. "I need those guys to do all the little things from rebound the ball, communicate with the guys out on the floor, just those things are important.
"We forget about the small things a lot. We talk about basketball because when you look at ESPN you always see the highlights somebody getting a big dunk or somebody hitting a key three points hot, but there are a lot of things that's in between those situations that happen, that build up to those moments. We're going to need those nuts and bolts type of guys like J.P. and Dre to be able to do those things for us.
"We got a lot of new faces and a lot of young guys. They're not the loudest most boisterous guys that we have. Our young guys I tell them all the time 'you got to have a big voice out there on the floor. Hopefully, Dre and J.P. can do that and help those kids with that."
Moorman, a 6-foot-7 forward, is in his second season as team captain, serving last year with Quinton Rose and Nate Pierre-Louis. he has the most playing experience among the Owls' returnees, playing in 29 games in 2019-20, starting 26 times. He averaged 5.8 points a game. He is Owls' leading returning rebounder tallying 5.1 rebounds a game.
Perry, a 6-foot-7 forward, was Temple's top reserve last season. He played in 25 games and averaged 6.2 points and 2.7 rebounds a game. He shot 48 percent from the field while leading the team in three-point percentage at .413.
The game was originally scheduled for Nov. 25, but was changed due to the pandemic. Temple will be one of seven teams to begin the 2020-21 season on Dec. 19.
