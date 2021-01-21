Temple redshirt freshman guard Damian Dunn has been playing some great basketball this season. Dunn, a 6-foot-5, 195-pounder, is the Owls' leading scorer averaging 16.2 points a game.
He was recently honored as the Philadelphia Big 5 Player of the Week and American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week honors. Temple could really use a big time effort from its rising star when they host eighth-ranked Houston on Saturday, Jan. 23 at noon on CBS3. The game was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 10, but was moved by the AAC as part of a pair of changes to the men's basketball schedule.
The AAC announced that the men's basketball game between Cincinnati and Houston scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 23 has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases and the ensuing contact tracing of student-athletes at Cincinnati. Rescheduling information has yet to be completed.
The Owls (3-3 overall, 2-3 AAC) started their conference play at Houston (12-1 overall, 6-1 AAC) with the Cougars winning that game, 76-50. Temple is on a two-game winning streak. He has scored career-highs 20 points in victories over UCF and Tulane.
Dunn, a Kinston, N.C. native, credits Temple head coach Aaron McKie and Owls assistant coach Mark Macon for his stellar play this season. He feels McKie and Macon has made a big difference in his play this season.
"It's really just being able to take advantage of whenever you see disadvantages," Dunn said. "That's what I kind of learned from Coach Macon just getting advice from him and talking to him every day having him show me things on the court that I didn't really see in my game and just learning from it and absorbing everything these guys are showing me.
"Coach McKie knowing his background and just how long he's been in it. He's played the game at the highest level. And just hearing and just being around these guys every day. You start to pick up certain habits that they had that got them to where they are now.
"I have gotten off to a pretty decent start. This is really only the beginning to our season. I'm excited for the rest of the season. It's really exciting with the group of guys that we have and just being able to play and compete with these guys every time and every day."
For the Owls, the key to their success could come at the defensive end. Temple will certainly need a strong effort in slowing down Houston's high scoring team. The Cougars are second in the conference in scoring averaging 74.2 points a game.
"That's what Coach McKie wants out identity to be," Dunn said. "He wants us to get after guys on the defensive end and just make things easier on the other end. I feel like that's really been a lot of what Temple basketball has been. I think everybody is focused on that and we know it. We know that in order for us to be successful we know that's where it's going to start for us on the defensive end."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.