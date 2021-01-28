When Temple needs a bucket inside, the ball is usually in the hands of its big man Jake Forrester who has given the Owls a strong presence around the basket. Forrester, a 6-foot-9, 225-pound junior, was named to the American Athletic Conference honor roll this week.
He led Temple in scoring (15 points) and rebounding (eight rebounds) in a losing effort to the No. 6 ranked Houston. Forrester also had 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field along with six rebounds to help Temple post a 76-67 win over Tulsa on Tuesday.
"I'm not really the heaviest guy and my family," Forrester said. "I got to use my quickness to get around some of the bigger guys I'm guarding or guarding me. I can use that to my advantage.
Sometimes I try to seal a post position. If I catch it and they collapse on me, I'll kick it out to one of the shooters that we have."
Forrester, a Harrisburg native, played his scholastic basketball at Westtown School, where he played with Mo Bamba and Cam Reddish who play for the NBA's Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks respectively. He started his college basketball career at Indiana before transferring to Temple. He averaged 7.5 points and 3.8 rebounds a game last year.
Forrester has shown great improvement this season. He's averaging 9.4 points and 6.4 rebounds a game.
"Coming Temple last year I got my feet wet," he said. "They threw me right in the fire. I got the starting spot, but during the end of the year with COVID [19] things were just off a little bit. Other than that, I just have to do things that my team needs me to do.
"I've been following a lot of what Coach [Aaron] McKie [Temple head coach] wants me to do. I just have to excel in being a rebounder that my team needs me to be this year and finish around the rim and instill confidence in the young guys that are on our team like J-Will [Jeremiah Williams], Damian [Dunn] to claim his role and be the player that he needs to be for us. Dre [De'Vondre Perry] giving us the leadership that we have. Teaching us leadership from the seniors that we have.
"Really we have to mold together as a team more. I think we could be a really good team this year without all the stops and pauses that COVID has going on. The more games we have the better we'll be in the American [Athletic Conference]."
Temple (4-4 overall, 3-4 league) will host Tulane (6-4 overall, 1-4 league) on Sunday, Jan. 31 at the Liacouras Center at noon ESPN+. Temple basketball has been in the Forrester family for a long time. Jake's father Dwight Forrester played basketball at Temple from 1981-85. His dad played for head coaches Don Casey and John Chaney during his career.
"He watches every game that he can," Forrester said. "If we're playing a game, he's going to watch. It brings back a lot of memories for him. He really enjoyed his time and his college experience. He thinks we have a good chance to be a good team."
