Temple Men’s Basketball signs Team IMPACT player
Temple head basketball coach will have a new Team IMPACT on his squad this season. Omar is 15 years old and resides in Philadelphia with his parents and three brothers. Omar lives with sickle cell, a condition that affects his red blood cells.
He is a terrific young man with a great smile. He was matched with the Temple men’s basketball team in September of 2020, and since then, he and his teammates have been communicating virtually.
The signing day serves as a symbolic kickoff of the two-year relationship between a Team IMPACT child and their team. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Omar’s signing day with Temple was not possible until Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Having just returned from a summer visiting family in Africa, Omar is excited about connecting with his Temple teammates in person during the 2021-22 season.
Temple to host Boston College at Lincoln Financial FieldAfter getting their first win of the season over Akron, Temple will entertain Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 18 at Lincoln Financial Field. The kickoff is set 12 p.m. on ESPNU. The Owls’ football team has a 1-1 record this season. Boston College has a 2-0 slate.
Villanova University announces the Roadway separating Finneran Pavilion and the Davis Center will be named “The Wright Way”Villanova University recently announced that the roadway separating Finneran Pavilion and the Davis Center will be named “The Wright Way” to honor the career of William B. Finneran Endowed Head Men’s Basketball Coach Jay Wright, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last Saturday night in Springfield, Mass.
“It is important to all of us at Villanova that we honor Jay’s incredible coaching career on this historic night,” stated Villanova vice-president and director of athletics Mark Jackson in a statement. “We felt the ideal location to showcase this tribute was between the two homes of Villanova basketball, Finneran Pavilion and the Davis Center, a as a fitting tribute to Jay and Patty Wright.
“Upon completion, this pathway will serve as a beautiful vista to our basketball home. The Wright Way is the right way for Villanova to honor two selfless leaders who have impacted our community in so many wonderful ways both on and off the court.”
Details on the design and a timetable for its completion will be announced at a later date.
NBC Sports presents inaugural ‘Truth and Service Classic’ football game between Howard University and Hampton UniversityNBC Sports will televise the inaugural ‘Truth and Service Classic’ football game as Howard University hosts Hampton University on Saturday, Sept. 18 at Noon on NBCSN from Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
This is the first edition of the Truth and Service Classic — game between two country’s prominent Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The game also features the 96th all-time meeting in this historic rivalry between Howard and Hampton. The game, which serves as a home matchup for Howard, will mark the first-ever college football game to be played at Audi Field, home of Major League Soccer club D.C. United.
