Temple basketball star Mia Davis has earned some national recognition. Davis is one of 20 watch list candidates for the Cheryl Miller Award, which was recently announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.
Named after the three-time Naismith player of the Year and Class of 1995 Hall of Famer, the annual award in its fifth year recognizes the top small forward forwards in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.
Davis, 6-foot graduate student, averaged 17.7 points and 7.6 rebounds a game last season. She was recently named the American Athletic Conference preseason Player of the Year.
“The student-athletes named to the Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year watch list have worked tremendously hard and should be proud of all they have achieved,” said John L. Doleva, president and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame in a statement. “Cheryl has long been recognized as one of the greatest athletes to ever play our game after an absolutely dominant career at USC and winning a pair of NCAA Championships. We are very much looking forward to working with her alongside our own selection committee in evaluating talent throughout the 2021-22 season.”
Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting in each of the three rounds. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the award will be narrowed to 10 and then in late February to just five. In Mach the five finalists will be presented to Ms. Miller and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee where a winner will be selected.
For more information on the award, go to www.hoophallawards.com
