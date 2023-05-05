Celtics 76ers Basketball

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) goes up to shoot against Boston Celtics' Grant Williams, back, and Al Horford during the second half of Game 3 in an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

 Matt Slocum

PHILADELPHIA — Jayson Tatum scored 27 points, Jaylen Brown had 23 and the Boston Celtics spoiled Joel Embiid's MVP coronation, beating the Philadelphia 76ers 114-102 Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Game 4 is Sunday in Philadelphia.

The Associated Press

