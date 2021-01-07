The Philadelphia 76ers are off to a great start this season. The 76ers have the best record not only in the Atlantic Division, but in the NBA as well with a 7-1 mark. The Sixers currently have a four-game winning streak.
After Thursday night's game with the Brooklyn Nets, the Sixers will be facing some great teams over the next 12 days. The Sixers will host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, Jan. 9 (3 p.m.). Although Denver (3-4) is off to a slow start, the Nuggets advanced to the Western Conference finals last season in the bubble. The Nuggets are led by Nikola Jokic who has been playing some outstanding basketball. Jokic, a 7-foot, 284-pound center, leads Denver in four different categories. He's averaging 24.1 points, 11.9 assists, 11.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals a game.
The Nuggets other standouts include guard Jamal Murray (22.0 ppg, 3.0 apg) and forward Michael Porter (19.5 ppg., 6.8 rpg).
After the Nuggets, the Sixers will go on the road to play the Atlanta Hawks. Atlanta has Trae Young, who is one of the best guards in the league. Young is averaging 25.9 points and 8.4 assists a game. The Hawks are 4-4 with some rising stars like forward John Collins (17.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg) and De'Andre Hunter, a Friends' Central product, (16.0 ppg, 6.6 rpg).
The Sixers return home on Tuesday, Jan. 12 for two games with Miami Heat (3-4). The second game will be on Thursday, Jan. 14. The Heat lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals last season in the bubble.
Former Sixers standout Jimmy Butler has been steading tallying 13.9 points and 5.0 assists a game Shooting guard Tyler Herro is averaging 13.4 points and 6.4 rebounds a game. The Heat's top player has been center Bam Adebayo (18.6 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 5.1 apg).
Then, the Sixers hit the road for two games playing the Memphis Grizzlies (2-5) on Saturday, Jan. 16 and facing the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-4) on Sunday, Jan. 17. Grizzlies have guard Ja Morant who is one of the bright young players in the NBA. Unfortunately, Morant is sidelined with an ankle injury. But Memphis has shooting guard Dillon Brooks (16.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg) and forward Kyle Anderson (15.7 ppg, 7.9 rpg).
The Thunder's key player is shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (19.0 ppg, 6.7 apg).
After that, the Sixers come home for two games with their division rivals the Boston Celtics (6-3). The Celtics eliminated the Sixers in the playoffs last season in the bubble. Boston's key players are forward Jayson Tatum (26.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 4.0 apg) and shooting guard Jaylen Brown (26.2 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 3.3 apg).
Sixers head coach Glenn "Doc" Rivers has the team playing at a high level. Joel Embiid has been a major factor. Embiid, a 7-foot, 280-pound center, is averaging 25.3 points and 11.7 rebounds a game.
The Sixers have surrounded Embiid with the great outside shooters - forward Tobias Harris (19.3 ppg, 7.9 rpg), shooting guards Seth Curry (17.0 ppg, 3.6 apg), Shake Milton (12.9 ppg, 2.9 apg) and Danny Green (7.9 ppg, 2.9 apg). The perimeter game has allowed the team to flourish along with point guard Ben Simmons (13.8 ppg, 7.6 apg) ballhandling skills and backup center Dwight Howard's contributions off the bench.
